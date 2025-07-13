RU RU ES ES FR FR
RFŠ vs Levadia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

RFŠ vs Levadia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Kenley Ward
RFS vs FCI Levadia prediction facebook.com/fcilevadia
RFS
Today, 13:00
Finished
1 : 0
International, LNK Sporta Parks
FCI Levadia
Stefan Panic
69’
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2.19
On Tuesday, July 15, in the second leg of the first round of UEFA Champions League qualification, RFŠ will host Levadia at home. In the first match, the Latvian side secured a 1-0 victory. Here’s my pick for the number of goals in this clash.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • RFŠ are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions.
  • RFŠ have won eight consecutive home matches.
  • Levadia have lost just one of their last seven games.
  • The winner of this tie will face the best team from the Iberia 1999 vs Malmö pairing in the next round.
  • This is the first official meeting between these two clubs.

Match preview

RFŠ are enjoying the best spell in their brief history. Founded only in 2011, the club has now claimed the Latvian championship for the third time, and all three titles have come in the past four years. Last season, RFŠ even made it to the main stage of the Europa League for the first time ever.

In this year’s Latvian league campaign, RFŠ currently sit second, trailing league leaders FK Riga by three points. The title race is still wide open. Ahead of the second leg against Levadia, RFŠ played in the Latvian Cup against Jelgava and secured a 1-0 win.

As for Levadia, this club is historically the second most decorated in Estonia after Flora. However, Levadia have never made a significant impact in European competitions, typically bowing out in the earliest qualifying rounds.

In the Estonian league, Levadia are in excellent form. After 20 rounds, they top the standings, but their lead over second-placed Flora is just three points. They’ve won six straight matches domestically, though the Estonian champions had a rest before this return leg against RFŠ.

Probable lineups

  • Levadia: Vallner, Tuhr, Iboro, Tammik, Schønning-Larsen, Aguirre, Ainsalu, Mavretic, Pedro João, Musaba, Roosnupp
  • RFŠ: Nerugals, Savalnieks, Prenga, Lipušek, Mareš, Panić, N'Diaye, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Odisharia, Lemajić

RFŠ vs Levadia prediction

Both Levadia and RFŠ are tactically disciplined at the back, and with so much at stake, neither side will want to make a costly mistake. My bet is on under 2.5 total goals in this game.

