In the first round of the group stage of the Europa League in Group F, the French Rennes will play against the Israeli Maccabi Haifa. The meeting will take place on September 21.

Rennes

The team already regularly participates in European cups. Last season, Rennes took fourth place in the French Championship and this was a very good achievement.

This season the team has played undefeated, but it does not have many victories. Of the five matches, four ended in a draw and only one won.

Maccabi Haifa

This team fought for the right to play in the group stage of the Champions League, but in the qualifying finals they lost to the Swiss club Young Boys with a score of 0:3 on aggregate.

In general, the new season for Haifa started quite well. At its start, they won the Israeli Super Cup, but after two rounds of the local championship they have only two points.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Bookmakers consider Rennes to be the favorites in the match. Interestingly, the home team has not lost in five games, four of which ended in a draw. Rennes' unbeaten streak at home is seven games.

Maccabi, in turn, won two victories in the last five games.

It’s interesting that Rennes and Maccabi have never played each other before.

The home team should win this match, as they play very well in front of their home crowd and generally have a long streak without defeat. It seems to me that the game will not be very productive. I suggest betting that the total number of goals will be less than 3.