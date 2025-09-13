Prediction on game Lyon wont lose Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, September 14, a Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and Lyon takes place as part of the fourth round. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and I have a betting tip lined up for this encounter.

Rennes vs Lyon: match preview

Rennes haven’t had the most stable start to the new season. The team edged Marseille 1-0, playing with ten men from the 31st minute and netting the winner in the 90+1st minute. In the second round, Rennes travelled to Lorient, were down to ten men again, but this time couldn’t manage a win—conceding four goals and failing to create anything in response. In the third round, Rennes drew at home against Angers. Last season, the club finished 13th, and after three rounds this term, Rennes sit tenth.

Lyon fought for a UEFA Champions League spot last season, coming close with 57 points from 34 matches—just three points shy of fourth place. The new campaign has started brightly for Les Gones: they beat Lens 1-0 in the opener, crushed Metz 3-0 in round two, and edged Marseille 1-0 in the third round with a late winner in the 87th minute. That's a perfect nine points from three matches, with a goal difference of 5:0. Only Lyon and PSG have a maximum points tally so far.

Match facts and H2H

Rennes have won just one of their last six matches.

Lyon have won their last four games.

Lyon have scored at least once in each of their last seven matches.

Lyon remain the only team yet to concede at the start of the season.

In their most recent head-to-head, Lyon thrashed Rennes 4-1.

Probable lineups

Rennes: Samba; Rouault, Jaquet, Brassier; Frankowski, Blas, Rongier, S. Fofana, Merlin; Embolo, Lepaul

Lyon: Decamps; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niahate, Abner; Tessmann, Morton; Sulk, Merah, M. Fofana; Tolisso

Prediction

Lyon have made an impressive start to the new Ligue 1 season, unlike Rennes. While Les Gones are sure to face a tough challenge in this fixture, I believe they won’t lose. So, the optimal bet here is for Lyon to avoid defeat.