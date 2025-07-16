Rennes vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 18, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

A friendly encounter is set as French clubs Rennes and Brest face off. The match will be played on Friday, July 18, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. My suggestion is a bet focused on the match's total goals.

Match preview

Rennes enters the season with serious ambitions, aiming for another run at European qualification after two disappointing campaigns in a row. The squad is still undergoing reconstruction and the club is active in the transfer market.

However, they haven't managed to retain all their key players. Azor Matusiwa, Adrien Truffert, and Kyogo Furuhashi have all departed, earning Rennes a combined €34 million. Lorenz Assignon and Steve Mandanda have also left, while Albert Gronbaek has been loaned out to Genoa.

The main headache for the manager is the defensive line, as Rennes is left without two of its leading defenders. The full signing of Lilian Brassier, who spent the second half of last season on loan from Brest, is only a slight consolation.

In their first friendly, the Red and Blacks drew with amateur side Stade Briochin. Notably, 17-year-old Mohamed Meite— the latest gem from the club's academy — found the net in that game.

Brest surprised many in 2024, finishing third in the league standings. Their Champions League adventure prevented them from repeating that success, and they ultimately ended last season mid-table.

The squad has already seen some changes this offseason, but transfer activity is ongoing. Romain Faivre and Sima Abdallah returned to England after their loans, while Massadio Haïdara left for Turkey as a free agent. Several lesser-known players have also departed, and incoming transfers have so far been problematic.

Brest brought in Ivorian defender Michel Diaz on loan, although he has yet to feature in a top-flight match. The club also completed the permanent signing of striker Ludovic Ajorque from Mainz for €2 million.

Brest will continue to rely on discipline and direct attacking play. In friendlies, the team often plays more courageously than in Ligue 1, where the pressure to get results is greater. In their first preseason outing, Éric Roy's men defeated third-tier side Concarneau.

Match facts

Rennes have won just one of their last five matches.

Brest have failed to score in only one of their previous nine games.

Rennes average 1.6 goals per game, while Brest average 1 goal per game.

Probable lineups

Rennes : Samba, Brassier, Rouault, Jaquet, Cissé, Gomes, Fofana, James, Blas, Kalimuendo, Meite.

: Samba, Brassier, Rouault, Jaquet, Cissé, Gomes, Fofana, James, Blas, Kalimuendo, Meite. Brest: Coudert, Irie, Kanté, Cardinale, Zogbé, Baldé, Camara, Magnetti, Loko, Mbock, Ajorque.

H2H

In the last four head-to-head meetings between these teams, Rennes did not record a single victory: two draws and two defeats.

Prediction

This friendly match is a perfect opportunity for both teams to gauge their readiness for the new Ligue 1 season. Both sides are known for their dynamic and direct football, especially in preseason, when coaches experiment with lineups and tactics and give youngsters valuable game time. My tip: total goals under 3.5.