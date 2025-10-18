ES ES FR FR
Rennes vs Auxerre: Can Rennes End Their Draw Streak and Return to Winning Ways?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Rennes vs Auxerre prediction Photo: https://x.com/staderennais
Ligue 1 France (Round 8) 19 oct 2025, 11:15
France, Rennes, Roazhon Park
Rennes will take on Auxerre in a Ligue 1 Round 8 clash on Sunday, October 19, with kick-off set for 17:15 CET. Here’s my betting preview for this fixture.

Rennes vs Auxerre: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Rennes have drawn their last three matches.
  • The team is unbeaten in five straight games, though four of them ended in draws.
  • Auxerre have lost their last two matches and won only once in their last six.
  • Auxerre are yet to win away from home this season, having suffered three consecutive away defeats.
  • Both sides have recorded two clean-sheet victories in their last ten matches.
  • Auxerre beat Rennes 1–0 in their most recent head-to-head meeting.
  • Rennes haven’t beaten Auxerre since 2022 and are currently on a three-game winless run against them.

Rennes vs Auxerre: Match Preview

Rennes opened the season with a 1–0 win over Marseille, but their form since then has been far from consistent. They suffered a heavy 0–4 loss to Lorient, followed by alternating draws and wins, and now come into this game after three consecutive stalemates. The team has collected ten points from seven matches and currently sit 10th in the standings, with a goal difference of 9:10. However, they are only three points adrift of the European spots, meaning the battle for continental qualification is still very much alive.

Auxerre, meanwhile, finished 11th last season with 42 points from 34 matches — a solid mid-table performance. This campaign, however, has been less convincing. After a 1–0 victory in their opening fixture, they went on to lose three games in a row, followed by another narrow 1–0 win, and then more defeats. With just six points from seven matches, they currently occupy 16th place in the table. It looks increasingly likely that Auxerre will be fighting to avoid relegation and secure their place in Ligue 1 for next season.

Probable Lineups

  • Rennes: Bamba; Seidu, Jacquet, Brassier; Frankowski, Camara, Rongier, Cisse, Merlin; Lepaul, Embolo
  • Auxerre: Leon; Casimir, Senaya, Sierralta, Akpa, Mensah; Sinayoko, Owusu, Danois, Namaso; Mara

Prediction

Rennes have had a shaky start to the season, but they will be eager to end their streak of draws and finally claim a victory. Facing an Auxerre side that has lost all of its away fixtures, this presents a strong opportunity for the hosts to get back on track. Expect Rennes to take all three points here.

