On October 26, 2025, in Matchday 9 of the French Ligue 1, Rennes will host Nice. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:15 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Rennes

Rennes have made an uncertain start to the current season, although they haven’t suffered many defeats in the opening eight rounds of Ligue 1. Their only loss came in the second round against Lorient, when they were beaten 0–4. Since then, the team have remained unbeaten in their last six matches.

During this run, Rennes claimed a 3–1 home victory over Lyon, while all other matches ended in draws. Interestingly, three of those five draws finished 2–2 — including their two most recent games against Auxerre and Le Havre.

Rennes can also take pride in their opening-round win over Marseille, who currently lead the table. The team now sits 9th in the Ligue 1 standings with 11 points, seven behind the leaders.

At home, Rennes have been particularly strong — they remain unbeaten this season on their own ground, with two wins and two draws. Historically, they also hold a strong home record against Nice, winning the last three encounters in Rennes, including the most recent two without conceding a goal.

Nice

Nice also look far from convincing at the start of the season, much like their upcoming opponents. In the last round of Ligue 1, the team finally returned to winning ways, defeating Lyon 3–2 and ending a five-match winless streak. That victory was Nice’s third in the league this season. The team currently sits 10th in the standings with 11 points, seven behind the league leaders.

In the Europa League, Nice are yet to earn a single point. They have lost all three of their matches — at home to Roma and away to Fenerbahçe and Celta — each by the same 1–2 scoreline.

Defensively, the team has struggled. Nice have conceded in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, and in 10 of their 11 games overall this season. On the positive side, they have also managed to score in every one of those fixtures.

Head-to-head statistics suggest a fairly balanced rivalry between these two sides. Over the last six meetings, both teams have recorded three wins each.

Probable Lineups

Rennes: Samba, Seidu, Jacquet, Rouault, Merlin, Fofana, Blas, Rongier, Camara, Esteban Lepaul, Embolo

Nice: Diouf, Mendy, Oppong, Bah, Bard, Vanhoutte, Sanson, Clauss, Boga, Cho, Diop

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Rennes have won or drawn 11 of their last 12 matches.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 4 of Rennes’ last 5 matches.

Both teams scored in 5 of Rennes’ last 6 matches.

Nice have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.

Both teams scored in 9 of Nice’s last 10 matches.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 6 of Nice’s last 7 matches.

Nice have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches.

Rennes have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head home meetings.

In 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings, under 2.5 goals were scored.

Rennes — Nice Prediction

We can expect a very interesting and competitive match between two teams that have not started the season particularly confidently. Although both sides are currently on unbeaten runs, they have struggled to turn draws into wins — neither team has won in their last four league games. Nice, despite returning to winning ways in Ligue 1, once again suffered defeat in the Europa League. Head-to-head statistics show a fairly balanced rivalry, though Rennes hold the advantage in recent home meetings. Both teams have shown some defensive vulnerabilities in recent matches, with Nice often conceding two goals per game. Given these factors, this match has every chance to feature goals at both ends. My bet for this match – Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.57.