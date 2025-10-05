Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 7 takes place on Monday, October 6, at the Gateway Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, where reigning champions Remo Stars will host Wikki Tourists. Here’s a value bet on goals in this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The defending champions of Nigeria have had a surprisingly slow start to the new season: after seven rounds, the team sits only in 14th place with just seven points. Two consecutive defeats—against Plateau United and Abia Warriors—have exposed Remo Stars’ main issue: the team creates chances but their finishing has been disastrously poor.

Still, Daniel Ogunmodede’s squad is traditionally strong at home, and returning in front of their own fans could be the perfect chance to kickstart their season. In recent matches, the Sky Blues have played slowly and looked uncertain, especially at the back, losing concentration at critical moments.

The "Giant Elephants" from Bauchi are having an inconsistent start of their own—two wins, two losses, and two draws so far. In the last round, Wikki Tourists played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Enugu Rangers, showing fighting spirit but also defensive frailty. Despite an early goal, they again failed to hold on, conceding twice from set pieces.

This is a worrying sign ahead of their trip to Ijebu-Ode, where the hosts are known for their high pressing. Nevertheless, Wikki Tourists have positives to build on—striker Mayraga is in form, scoring in two consecutive games, and midfield anchor Abdullahi is marshaling the center of the park with solid link-up play. Yet, their lack of confidence on the road (no away wins this season) makes them clear underdogs for this encounter.

Probable lineups

Remo Stars: Obassa A., Abubakar I., Adedayo O., Anakwe S., Anthony E., Chilekwu S., Goita A., Ikegwu T., Ngengue L., Okoro Ibe M., Oyovah A.

Obassa A., Abubakar I., Adedayo O., Anakwe S., Anthony E., Chilekwu S., Goita A., Ikegwu T., Ngengue L., Okoro Ibe M., Oyovah A. Wikki Tourists: Utum G. (gk), Abdullahi S., Dadong L., Edward L., Jibril N., Lamido A., Longbak K. (c), Ndala I., Philip D., Yusuf S., Mayraga E.

Match facts and head-to-head

Remo Stars have won four of their last six meetings against Wikki Tourists.

Wikki Tourists have failed to win away in their last three NPFL matches.

Both teams have scored in each of their last four head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling for results, but Remo Stars look more motivated and balanced, especially on home turf. Wikki Tourists have been unimpressive on the road and are unlikely to put up much of a fight, particularly given their defensive vulnerabilities. The hosts are expected to seize this opportunity to end their winless run and delight their supporters with a confident victory. For betting purposes, under 2.5 goals at 1.69 looks like a smart pick.