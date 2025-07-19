Reims vs Leuven prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025

Prediction on game Win Reims Odds: 2.2 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

Reims and Leuven will clash in a friendly match scheduled for Sunday, July 20, at 11:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Reims vs Leuven: Match preview

Last season, Reims reached the French Cup final but suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat against PSG. To make matters worse, the club failed to retain its Ligue 1 status. In the relegation playoffs, Reims lost to Metz on aggregate—2:4. Now, the team has begun preparations for the new campaign, which will see them competing in Ligue 2. Reims have already played two friendlies and won both: first defeating Waregem 5-2, then edging out Boulogne 1-0. Up next is a sparring match with Leuven, before their Ligue 2 opener against Amiens on August 11.

As for Leuven, they represent Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League. Last season, the team fought for a spot in the Conference League but failed to make it through qualification, finishing 11th in the table. The club is also gearing up for the new season and has already played its first friendly—a few days ago, Leuven fell 1-2 to Leicester. The Belgians have two more tune-up matches: first on July 19 against Seraing United, then the clash with Reims. In just a week, on July 27, they kick off their league campaign against Charleroi.

Match facts and head-to-head

Reims have won their last two matches but went winless in the seven before that.

Leuven are winless in their last six matches.

Reims have scored at least once in their last three matches, while Leuven have found the net in two.

Reims and Leuven have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Both teams are wrapping up their pre-season preparations, especially Leuven, who will be playing two matches in quick succession. The match against Reims will be their second, which could benefit the French side, who have started the off-season strongly and are clearly aiming to kick off their Ligue 2 campaign with a positive result. My money is on Reims to win this one.