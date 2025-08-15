Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 17, 2025, Regensburg and Köln face off in the opening round of the DFB-Pokal. Let's break down the best bet for this clash.

Match preview

Regensburg are competing in the 3. Liga this season after being relegated from Germany's second tier at the end of last campaign. Under the leadership of head coach Mersad Selimbegović, the "Reds" have had a rocky start: just one point from their first two matches.

As for their DFB-Pokal exploits, last season Regensburg made it to the Round of 16, where they fell to eventual cup winners Stuttgart.

Köln are just kicking off their new campaign. The "Billy Goats" played a string of friendlies, highlighted by a dominant 4-0 win over Atalanta. Having secured promotion last season, Köln return to the Bundesliga this term.

In last season's DFB-Pokal, Köln reached the quarterfinals, where they were edged out by Leverkusen in extra time.

Probable line-ups

Regensburg: Gebhardt - Wurm, Strauss, Seidel – Stölze, Geipl, Kühlwetter, Kisilowski - Beckhoff, Hermes, Gallien

Köln: Schwäbe - Schmid, Hübers, Lund – Sebulonsen, Johannesson, Kraus, Martel – Tillmann, Kaminski, Bülter

Match facts & head-to-head

Regensburg have conceded in four straight matches

The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in eight of Regensburg's last ten matches

Köln are unbeaten in their last eight games

Head-to-head, the visitors hold the advantage: four wins for Köln, three for Regensburg, and one draw

Prediction

Although this is Köln's first official match of the new season and the squad might need time to gel, Lukas Kwasniok's side look much stronger than their opponents. I'm tipping them for a confident victory. My pick: Köln to win with an Asian handicap (-1), odds — 1.73.