Regensburg vs Köln: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 17, 2025

Regensburg vs Köln: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 17, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Jahn Regensburg vs FC Koln prediction @fckoeln / X
17 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Regensburg, Jahnstadion Regensburg
On August 17, 2025, Regensburg and Köln face off in the opening round of the DFB-Pokal. Let's break down the best bet for this clash.

Match preview

Regensburg are competing in the 3. Liga this season after being relegated from Germany's second tier at the end of last campaign. Under the leadership of head coach Mersad Selimbegović, the "Reds" have had a rocky start: just one point from their first two matches.

As for their DFB-Pokal exploits, last season Regensburg made it to the Round of 16, where they fell to eventual cup winners Stuttgart.

Köln are just kicking off their new campaign. The "Billy Goats" played a string of friendlies, highlighted by a dominant 4-0 win over Atalanta. Having secured promotion last season, Köln return to the Bundesliga this term.

In last season's DFB-Pokal, Köln reached the quarterfinals, where they were edged out by Leverkusen in extra time.

Probable line-ups

Regensburg: Gebhardt - Wurm, Strauss, Seidel – Stölze, Geipl, Kühlwetter, Kisilowski - Beckhoff, Hermes, Gallien

Köln: Schwäbe - Schmid, Hübers, Lund – Sebulonsen, Johannesson, Kraus, Martel – Tillmann, Kaminski, Bülter

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Regensburg have conceded in four straight matches
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in eight of Regensburg's last ten matches
  • Köln are unbeaten in their last eight games
  • Head-to-head, the visitors hold the advantage: four wins for Köln, three for Regensburg, and one draw

Prediction

Although this is Köln's first official match of the new season and the squad might need time to gel, Lukas Kwasniok's side look much stronger than their opponents. I'm tipping them for a confident victory. My pick: Köln to win with an Asian handicap (-1), odds — 1.73.

