Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023

Red Bull Bragantino Red Bull Bragantino
Serie A Brazil 23 july 2023, 15:00 Red Bull Bragantino - Internacional
-
- : -
Brazil,
Internacional Internacional
Match details
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
On July 23, Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid (Bragança Paulista) will host the match of the 16th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Red Bull Bragantino will compete with Internacional. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Red Bull Bragantino


The team spent the previous season in a noticeable decline. Obviously, the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder and owner of an international franchise with a sports bias, came back on the club. For instance, the Brazilian branch worsened its results: the Copa Sudamericana final and the 6th place in the Serie A in 2021 were followed by a fall-back of “the Brute Mass” to the 14th place. Nowadays, Pedro Caixinha’s wards have been able to make significant progress. Speaking about the Copa Sudamericana, it managed to take 4 wins and a couple of draws, which ensured the 1st place in the quartet. Moreover, the club also added in the game at the inner arena. Still, to tell the truth, successful segments alternate with misfires there. For instance, starting with an away 1-0 score on the field of Corinthians, the team continued with a home 0-0 draw in the battle against Sao Paulo and did not respond to a couple of goals scored by Botafogo in July. Nevertheless, it managed to stay in the top third of the standings.

Internacional


The last time the club was really strong was at the turn of the century. Then it even won the Copa Libertadores twice, in 2006 and 2010. At the same time, even then there was a maximum of the 2nd place in the local Serie A and 2017 was completely “one floor below”. Taking into account the higher mentioned result, “the Colorado” can add the previous draw to its asset, when it became the vice-champion one more time – the team was higher only almost half a century ago, in 1979. That success allowed it to participate in the Copa Libertadores, where, by the way, the club alternated wins and draws and overcame the group stage. At the same time, “the Reds” could not stay at the maximum level in the Brasileiro. There were good segments, but there also were failures – 4 defeats in a row. Moreover, the beginning of July brought a goalless draw at the home arena in the battle against Cruzeiro, which was followed by a 0-2 score on the field of Fluminense. The team didn’t score in the struggle with Palmeiras, but it held back the champion by reaching a new draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The teams have been actively playing against each other since 2020. Taking into account 6 matches, half were won by Internacional and only 1 match was taken by Red Bull Bragantino.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the hosts to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, both teams scored few goals in the previous rounds – thus, it is reasonable to bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.71).

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Kenley Ward
Sport Predictions
