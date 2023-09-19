Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 3.05 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 20 in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium the meeting of the first round of the group stage of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Berlin Union will take place. For the team from the capital of Germany, this is the first experience in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe.

"Real"

The Spanish club holds the record for the most victories in the history of the Champions League. They have already won this tournament 14 times. The last time Los Blancos won the Champions League was in 2022.

Last season of this prestigious European Cup, the Madrid team reached the semi-finals, where they lost without a fight to the eventual winner of the tournament, the English Manchester City.

During the summer transfer window, the team lost its main scorer - Karim Benzima moved to Saudi Arabia. He was replaced by Jude Bellingham, who had already become the team's top scorer.

This season, Real won all five games played in the Spanish Championship and is unlikely to be satisfied with anything other than victory at the start of the Champions League.

"Union"

This team is debuting in the Champions League. Last season, the Berlin club finished fourth in the Bundesliga, which allowed them to gain access to the most prestigious European Cup.

Last season, Union played in the Europa League and managed to get out of the group, but were eliminated at the 1/8 final stage.

Statistics and forecast for the match

In the upcoming match, Real is considered the favorite, with odds set for victory at 1.40. A Union win is estimated at 8.95, and a draw at 5.28.

Real Madrid are currently in amazing form, while Union have lost their last two games. It is likely that Union is experiencing jitters before the first game in such a tournament, and this can definitely hinder them.

I'll bet on Real Madrid to win with a -2 goal handicap for odds of 3.05.