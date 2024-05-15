RU RU
Main Predictions Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction Photo: https://dynamo.kiev.ua/ Author unknown
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
LaLiga Spain 16 may 2024, 16:00 Real Sociedad - Valencia
-
- : -
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Valencia Valencia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Real Sociedad
Odds: 1.66
Among the games scheduled for May 16, it is worth paying attention to the confrontation between Real Sociedad and Valencia. Prediction for the match of these clubs prepared by Dailysports experts.

Real Sociedad

The current championship is not the most successful for Real Sociedad, the club is not fighting for the top-4, and at the end of the last round even fell out of the top six. The team is seventh in the standings, behind the sixth Betis only one point.

In the last round failed to resist away against Barcelona, defeat with a score of 0:2. Real Sociedad is not in the best shape, one win in six meetings is vivid evidence of this. The club is left to fight for a place in the top-6, which will allow them to play next season in the Europa League. Need a strong finish and misfires of competitors, only in this way you can achieve what you want.

Valencia

“Bats” up to a certain time looked good, had a chance at the European Cup, but now the team is ninth, and the gap from the seventh place is 7 points. In the last round Ruben Barahi's wards failed to beat Rayo Vallecano at home - 0:0.

Valencia's winless streak has already reached four matches, during this time managed to score only one point. The team is clearly not in the condition to give a powerful breakthrough, although victory in the upcoming battle will still leave a chance for the European Cup, so the motivation of the players will definitely be there.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The teams play each other boringly, in 4 of the last 5 face-to-face meetings scored no more than one goal per match.
  • In the first round Real Sociedad won an away victory in a face-to-face match with a score of 1:0.
  • At home Real Sociedad plays mediocre, 7 wins, 6 draws and four defeats.
  • Valencia has 5 wins, 9 defeats and three draws.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Prediction

In such a confrontation bookmakers give the advantage to the hosts, Valencia is able to cling on, although the chances for the European Cup are not high. Expect a difficult match, in which the hosts will have the advantage, risk betting on their net victory.

