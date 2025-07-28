Real Sociedad vs Osasuna: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 30, at 19:00 Central European Time, two Spanish clubs will clash: Real Sociedad and Osasuna face off in a friendly encounter. Dive into the analysis of both teams and our prediction for the match below.



Match preview

Real Sociedad wrapped up the 2024/25 La Liga campaign in 11th place, boasting a solid defense with 13 clean sheets. However, the team struggled in attack, netting only 35 goals and conceding 46 across 38 matches. Their European adventure ended in the Europa League playoffs, where they fell to Manchester United in the round of 16 (5-2 on aggregate).

Under Sergio Francisco (who succeeded Alguacil), the squad continues to play structured, controlled football: dominating possession, employing positional pressing, and maintaining defensive compactness. This philosophy has been on display throughout their three preseason games: two wins (against Pau and Yokohama) and a narrow defeat to Nagasaki.

Osasuna finished six points ahead of Sociedad—52 versus 46—securing ninth place but missing out on European qualification to Rayo Vallecano due to a loss in their head-to-head battle. Osasuna’s La Liga matches saw a total of 100 goals, averaging just over 2.5 per game.

Coached by Lisci, the team emphasizes physical play, set pieces, and rapid transitions. Veteran Budimir remains the focal point in attack, often making the difference in key moments. However, Osasuna is vulnerable during opponents’ set pieces and sustained attacks. In preseason, they lost to Huesca (0-2) and drew with Lorient (1-1).

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad: Marrero, Gonzalez, Barrenetxea, Gomez, Elustondo, Kubo, Oscarsson, Rodriguez, Ruperes, Zubeldia, Turrientes

Osasuna: Herrera, Bretonnes, Pedroarena, Benito, Boyomo, Budimir, Gomez, Errando, Moncayola, V. Muñoz, I. Muñoz

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five head-to-heads, Osasuna have won four times, with Sociedad claiming just one victory

Sociedad haven’t drawn in their last seven games—three wins and four losses

Osasuna have scored in ten of their last eleven matches

Prediction

Both squads have lost key players over the summer and are experimenting with new options on the pitch. Expect a lively contest, as both sides feature players eager to prove themselves and earn a starting spot. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.75 odds.