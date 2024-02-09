RU RU NG NG
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna prediction
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
LaLiga Spain 10 feb 2024, 10:15 Real Sociedad - Osasuna
-
- : -
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Osasuna Osasuna
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
La Liga will delight football fans with four games on Saturday, including the match between Real Sociedad and Osasuna, with the exclusive prediction for this event available on our platform.

Real Sociedad

At the start of the season, Real Sociedad appeared as genuine contenders for a top-four finish. However, they have now fallen out of contention, currently sitting in sixth place, trailing the top quartet by 11 points. Climbing higher in the standings will be challenging, so it's crucial to defend their current position. The team has performed well in other competitions, winning their Champions League group and reaching the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. In the first leg of the semifinal, they played out a goalless draw away against Mallorca, with the same scoreline in their last two league matches against Girona and Rayo Vallecano.

Osasuna

Osasuna has been operating at the level of a mid-table side this season, currently occupying the 12th position. They have a comfortable 9-point cushion from the relegation zone, ensuring a sense of security. In the last round, Osasuna suffered a disappointing 0-3 defeat at home against Celta Vigo. Overall, the team has failed to win in three consecutive La Liga matches, managing to collect just one point during this period.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

The opponents have already faced each other twice this season, both times at Osasuna's home ground. They played to a 1-1 draw in the league, while Real Sociedad secured a 2-0 away victory in the Copa del Rey, scoring both goals while having a numerical advantage. Real Sociedad has suffered only one defeat at home this season in 11 league matches against Barcelona, with 5 wins and 5 draws. Osasuna has not won in their last seven away matches in the league.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction

In this encounter, Real Sociedad is considered the favorite, although it won't be an easy task against Osasuna. The hosts are likely to take the initiative, creating more danger in front of the opponent's goal, although this may not be enough for victory. We anticipate a relatively uneventful match, suggesting a low total goals scored, but we'll still bet on a clean victory for Real Sociedad.

Prediction on game Win Real Sociedad
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
