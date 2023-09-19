RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023

Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
Champions League 20 sep 2023, 15:00 Real Sociedad - Inter
-
- : -
International, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Inter Inter
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 20, 2023, Real Sociedad and Inter will play in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League. Last season, the Italian team reached the final of the tournament, where they lost to Manchester City with a score of 0:1.

"Real Sociedad"

It’s hard to call the Basques a newcomer to the Champions League. In the 2002/2003 season, the team took second place in the group, playing in a quartet with Juventus, Galatasaray and Olympiacos. However, at the next stage of the playoffs they lost to Lyon.

This season, Real Sociedad has had an unstable start in the Spanish Championship. After a recent victory over Granada (5:3), the team was defeated in Madrid by Real Madrid (1:2) and is now in 11th place in the standings.

"Inter"

Inter Milan had a fantastic last season and have already managed to please fans at the start of the new campaign. The team has already played four matches in Serie A and won victories over Monza (2:0), Cagliari (2:0), and Fiorentina. (4:0) and Milan (5:1).

Now the team from Milan is leading in the Italian championship, with 12 points and a 2-point gap over second-placed Juventus.

Statistics and forecast for the match.

Inter are the favorites of the match, as evidenced by the bookmakers' quotes. As for the teams' form, Real Sociedad has one win in five matches, while Inter have already won seven matches in a row.

The last meeting between these teams ended in favor of Real Sociedad with a score of 2:0.

It seems to me that few goals will be scored in the battle between the Spanish and Italian teams. I would venture to bet on the outcome - the match total is less than 3 with odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League Today, 12:45 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.64 RB Leipzig Recommended MelBet
Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Champions League Today, 12:45 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.71 Newcastle Bet now 1xBet
Cape Town Spurs vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town Spurs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Cape Town Spurs Odds: 1.71 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now MelBet
Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England Today, 14:45 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Southampton Odds: 1.75 Ipswich Recommended MelBet
Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England Today, 14:45 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Preston Odds: 1.98 Birmingham Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:05 UEFA may appoint a qualifying tournament for the hosts of EURO-2028 Football news Today, 09:34 Manager Marcel left his position Football news Today, 09:00 Courtois assessed his chances to play this season Football news Today, 08:30 Nagelsmann will lead the German national team: his salary is known Football news Today, 08:00 Emiliano Martinez named the main favorite for the 2023 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 07:30 Atlético Madrid have decided on Simeone's fate Football news Today, 07:06 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1 Football news Today, 07:00 Benzema revealed what his objectives are in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:15 Messi spoke about his oddities in everyday life Football news Today, 06:01 Newcastle violated UEFA regulations
Sport Predictions
Football Today Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023