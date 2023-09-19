Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 20, 2023, Real Sociedad and Inter will play in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League. Last season, the Italian team reached the final of the tournament, where they lost to Manchester City with a score of 0:1.

"Real Sociedad"

It’s hard to call the Basques a newcomer to the Champions League. In the 2002/2003 season, the team took second place in the group, playing in a quartet with Juventus, Galatasaray and Olympiacos. However, at the next stage of the playoffs they lost to Lyon.

This season, Real Sociedad has had an unstable start in the Spanish Championship. After a recent victory over Granada (5:3), the team was defeated in Madrid by Real Madrid (1:2) and is now in 11th place in the standings.

"Inter"

Inter Milan had a fantastic last season and have already managed to please fans at the start of the new campaign. The team has already played four matches in Serie A and won victories over Monza (2:0), Cagliari (2:0), and Fiorentina. (4:0) and Milan (5:1).

Now the team from Milan is leading in the Italian championship, with 12 points and a 2-point gap over second-placed Juventus.

Statistics and forecast for the match.

Inter are the favorites of the match, as evidenced by the bookmakers' quotes. As for the teams' form, Real Sociedad has one win in five matches, while Inter have already won seven matches in a row.

The last meeting between these teams ended in favor of Real Sociedad with a score of 2:0.

It seems to me that few goals will be scored in the battle between the Spanish and Italian teams. I would venture to bet on the outcome - the match total is less than 3 with odds of 1.5.