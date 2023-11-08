RU RU NG NG
Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
Champions League Today, 12:45 Real Sociedad - Benfica
-
- : -
International, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Benfica Benfica
Prediction on game Benfica wont lose
Odds: 2.13
Odds: 2.13

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League, the Spanish club Real Sociedad will host the Portuguese Benfica. The guests failed to start the season in European competition, which the home team can take advantage of.

Real Sociedad

Based on the results of three rounds, the team ranks first in Group D, but Inter Milan has the same number of points.

If they beat Benfica, then the Basques have a chance to consolidate their position.

In the first round, they drew at home with Inter (1:1), after which they beat away Salzburg (2:0) and Benfica (1:0). In the Spanish Championship, Real Sociedad is in seventh place in the standings and so far the season as a whole has been tolerable for them.

Benfica

The Portuguese giants completely failed in the first round of the group stage, without gaining a single point. If they lose today, they risk losing their chances even of third place, which would give them the right to qualify for the Europa League.

In their home matches, the Portuguese lost to Salzburg (0:2) and Real Sociedad (0:1), followed by an away defeat to Inter (0:1). In the Portuguese championship they are in 4th place, 3 points behind the leaders.

Statistics and forecast

In the last five matches, Real Sociedad won three times and lost once. At the same time, the Portuguese team has lost only one of its last six matches and won four times.

Benfica have looked good in away games lately and it seems to me that they will not lose this time either.

Prediction on game Benfica wont lose
Odds: 2.13

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
