Real Sociedad vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona prediction
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
LaLiga Spain 04 nov 2023, 16:00 Real Sociedad - Barcelona
-
- : -
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Barcelona Barcelona
Review Н2Н Tournament table
In the framework of the 12th round of the Spanish La Liga will be a match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona. The meeting will take place in San Sebastian on Saturday, November 4. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 CET.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad is a team from the city of San Sebastian in the Basque Country. The club represents quite a big force in Spain and is an experienced European Cup fighter. Last season the team finished fourth in La Liga, which gave them the right to play in the Champions League.

At the start of the most prestigious tournament in Europe, Sociedad drew at home with Inter Milan, and then defeated the unyielding Salzburg and Benfica Lisbon.
Things are going well on the domestic scene, too. The Basques lost only to Real Madrid and Atletico, and are scoring an average of 2 goals per game. I should add that the team is in 5th place in the La Liga table after 11 rounds.

Barcelona

Barça is the reigning champion of Spain. At the start of the new season, Xavi's wards also look very solid. In the championship, the team is in fourth place in La Liga, and in the Champions League started with a thumping victory over Antwerp and minimal success in the away match with Porto. Barcelona are currently leading their group with one hundred percent of the points.

After losing to Real Madrid in El Clasico, the Catalans will want to rehabilitate themselves in front of their fans. On a positive note, Robert Lewandowski, who is the team's main scorer, has already recovered from injury.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Sociedad has not lost on their field in 17 matches in a row.
  • Barça failed to score in only one of the six away matches this season.
  • Sociedad can not beat Barcelona in home matches since 2016.

Prediction

Barça is not in the best shape right now, which is not the case with the Basques. I assume that the teams will produce an interesting match with plenty of chances. I will bet on Total More than 2.5.

