Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 4, 2025

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 4, 2025

Jan Novak
Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club prediction Photo: koobit.com/ Author unknownn
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
LaLiga Spain 04 may 2025, 15:00 Real Sociedad - Athletic Club
-
- : -
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Athletic Club Athletic Club
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of Matchday 34 in La Liga, Real Sociedad will face off against Athletic Bilbao. The showdown is set for Sunday, May 4, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash.

Match preview

Real Sociedad are having a far from stellar season and have struggled to find consistency. The team has long since dropped out of the Champions League race and now sits mid-table, much lower than expected.

While their results aren’t disastrous, a squad of this quality was certainly expected to deliver more. The Basques still have a shot at European qualification, trailing eighth place by two points and seventh by four.

Recently, rumors have surfaced about Imanol Alguacil’s possible departure as head coach, so the club could be heading for significant changes this summer. Either way, after a season like this, a reset seems inevitable, especially with Martín Zubimendi also possibly leaving.

Over their last three matches, Real Sociedad have picked up just a single point, including a loss to Alavés, who escaped the relegation zone thanks to a narrow victory. The season’s final stretch will be a real test for the team. After Athletic, the Basques face Celta, Girona, and both Madrid giants — Real and Atlético.

Athletic are on the verge of securing a long-awaited return to the Champions League. A few wins from their last five La Liga fixtures should be enough for the Bilbao outfit.

Holding onto their current fourth place looks a very realistic goal. After the Basque derby, Ernesto Valverde’s squad will face Alavés, Getafe, and Valencia. There’s a good chance Athletic will have top-five and European football locked up before their final-day showdown with Barcelona.

However, their Europa League dreams seem all but over. At San Mamés, Athletic suffered a heavy defeat to Manchester United, leaving them with virtually no hope of progressing.

The match was marred by a controversial refereeing decision, with Dani Vivian sent off in the first half and a penalty awarded against the Spaniards. The foul hardly warranted a red card, and the double punishment crippled the team, who ultimately lost 0-3.

Match facts

  • Real Sociedad have won just one of their last five home matches.
  • The San Sebastián side have conceded in 12 consecutive games.
  • Athletic are winless and goalless on the road in their last three away matches.
  • Real Sociedad average 1.1 goals per home game, while Athletic average 1.3 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Real Sociedad: Remiro, Aramburu, Martín, Pacheco, López, Zubimendi, Méndez, Marín, Gómez, Kubo, Oyarzabal.
  • Athletic Bilbao: Simón, Berchiche, Álvarez, Vivian, De Marcos, Galarreta, Prados Díaz, Berenguer, N. Williams, I. Williams, Guruzeta.

H2H

  • The teams haven’t drawn a match since 2021.
  • Athletic haven’t beaten Real Sociedad away for eight years.

Prediction

The Basque derby has been fiercely contested in recent years, and with both sides chasing their own objectives, intrigue is guaranteed. Athletic have shown greater stability, but Sociedad have nothing to lose — every slip could cost them a European spot. Bookmakers give a slight edge to the hosts, but Valverde’s men are higher in the table and certainly capable of taking something from San Sebastián. I expect an exciting, high-scoring encounter and will be backing both teams to score.

Latest News
Football news Today, 04:42 Al Hilal have dismissed Jorge Jesus. The club has shortlisted three candidates for replacement Lifestyle Today, 04:41 Loves pizza and Pepsi. Vinicius Junior stars in a new funny commercial Lifestyle Today, 04:00 Neymar announces charity auction to mark the 10th anniversary of Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr Football news Today, 03:52 Rapper Travis Scott unveils Barcelona jersey for El Clásico Lifestyle Today, 03:40 Missed Kevin. A funny moment with Haaland and De Bruyne at Manchester City training Football news Today, 03:21 "And he's a good winger." Amorim jokes about Maguire's position Football news Today, 02:43 Real Madrid wants Xabi Alonso to become head coach in time for the Club World Cup Football news Today, 02:07 Genius. Antony could become the winner of two European cups at once Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Hockey news Today, 01:20 Stanley Cup 2025: Schedule, results, and playoff bracket
