Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202

Real Madrid will play against Virtus Bologna as part of the 7th round of the basketball Euroleague. The match will take place at WiZink Center on Thursday, November 9, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Real Madrid



Real Madrid, as the reigning Euroleague champion, got off to a great start in the current season. The team won all 5 matches and leads the Euroleague standings. Real Madrid is already habitually considered one of the main contenders for the victory in the strongest basketball tournament of Europe.

Speaking about the inner arena, everything is going well too. Real also won all 8 matches and leads the Spanish championship table.

Virtus Bologna



Virtus failed the previous season at the European arena, finishing in 14th place (out of 18 teams) – as a result, it was not able to reach the play-offs.

As for the start of the new season, the mistakes have been taken into account and now the team is in 3rd place, having lost only once in 6 starting matches. It is reasonable to separately note the victories over Monaco and Anadolu Efes, and the only defeat happened in the struggle with Lithuanian Žalgiris.

Speaking about the Italian Lega A, Virtus leads the table after 6 rounds. The team has been defeated only once on the inner scene – that was a previous-round confrontation with Cremona.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Real Madrid hasn’t lost in the current season yet.

• Virtus, if we take into account 6 previous matches, has scored at least 80 points on an away court.

• Real lost all 3 head-to-head matches in Madrid.

Prediction



I believe that Real will be able to break the disappointing series against the Italian opponent in the following game. The hosts, according to bookmakers, are considered to be unconditional favourite, but I suggest betting on “total: over 161.0”.

