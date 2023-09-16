Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 17, 2023, a match will take place between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. The meeting will take place as part of the fifth round of the Spanish championship. The Royal Club is still a confident leader in the standings, having won all of its matches.

Real

Last season's vice-champion of Spain has not yet lost a single point in the new championship and is in first place in the standings.

Apparently, the club has worked on the mistakes of last season and made the right conclusions. The team burst into the new championship very strongly and so far it is the main candidate for gold medals in the championship.

The Royal Club looks great not only in attack, but also in defense. In four games, the team conceded only two goals and scored eight times against their opponents.

Real Sociedad

This team has long declared itself as one of the strongest clubs in Spain in recent years. The new season didn't get off to the best start, although they were unbeaten in four matches.

They won their first victory only in the last round, when they beat Granada with a score of 5:3. Before this, the Basques had drawn three times in a row.

They are currently in eighth place with 6 points.

It is worth remembering that Real Sociedad made it to the Champions League last season and will probably set the same goal for the new season.

Match forecast

Bookmakers believe that the home team should win, although this will not be so easy against the Basques. I agree with this opinion and bet on Real Madrid to win with odds of 1.7.