Main Predictions Real Madrid vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Real Madrid vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Madrid vs Panathinaikos prediction Photo: https://www.paobc.gr/ Author unknown
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Euroleague Today, 14:00 Real Madrid - Panathinaikos
Berlin, Uber Arena
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Prediction on game Total under 162,5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On May 26, the Euroleague final will take place, where Real Madrid and Panathinaikos will play for the title in a decisive battle. Exclusive prediction for the match of the mentioned rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Real Madrid

The Spanish club looks very confident this season, Real Madrid won the regular Euroleague championship, and the gap from the nearest pursuer amounted to 4 wins. All is well in the domestic arena, there Madrid have already made it to the semifinals of the playoffs, where they will play against the principal rival Barcelona.

Real Madrid beat Baskonia 3-0 in the Euroleague playoffs, and in the Final Four they defeated Olympiacos 87-76. The team is in brilliant form and is one step away from defending the title, which it has won 11 times before.

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos has won the Euroleague six times, but their last appearance in the Final Four was back in 2012. This season, the club is holding steady, were second in the Euroleague regular season, then in the playoffs barely defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv with a score of 3:2 in the series.

Already in the “Final Four” the Greek club defeated Panathinaikos with a score of 73:57, which allows them to fight for the title. All is well in the domestic arena, there in the semifinals will have to play against Aris, most likely here will be the final with the principal rival Olmpiakos.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • As statistics show, the rivals this season exchanged away victories, showing effective basketball, Real won 90:78, and Panathinaikos took revenge 97:86.
  • Madrid have won 12 of the last 13 meetings.
  • Panathinaikos is on a streak of 7 wins in a row.

Real Madrid vs Panathinaikos Prediction

In this confrontation, the Spanish club is quoted as the favorite, but when a trophy is at stake, no one needs extra motivation. Although the rivals have played each other effectively this season, here we should expect a cautious basketball. A bet on the total of less than 162.5 points looks passable.

Bonus up to $130/€100
