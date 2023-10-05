RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Real Madrid vs Osasuna prediction
LaLiga Spain 07 oct 2023, 10:15 Real Madrid - Osasuna
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid will host Osasuna in the 9th round of the Spanish La Liga. The battle will take place on Saturday, October 7, at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and will start at 16:15 CET.

Real Madrid


Real Madrid, being under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, looks like an extremely stable club this season. The team’s performance may not always correspond to the level of the players, but “Los Merengues” are doing their best to achieve the necessary results. The only negative thing was the failure in the derby against Atletico, after which Real defeated Girona in the championship and Napoli in the Champions League.

The newcomer, Jude Bellingham, is in excellent form – he has already scored 8 goals and made 3 assists in 9 games. It is also worth noting that the Brazilian footballer, Vinícius, has returned after injury. By the way, Real leads the table not only in the La Liga, but also in its group in the Champions League.

Osasuna


After having a good previous season, “the Pamplonians” are spending a hard time at the beginning of the new campaign. Let me remind you that Osasuna finished the previous La Liga draw in the 10th position and also reached the final of the Copa del Rey, where it lost to Real Madrid.

As for the new season, “the Reds” have already managed to be eliminated in the Conference League qualifications by the Belgian grandee, Brugge. The start in the championship can be considered to be more or less equal. The team wins only on the away fields and the home matches (with Atletico Bilbao, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona) did not allow it to consistently score the points.

Nowadays, Osasuna is in the 10th position in the table with 10 points in its asset.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


Real Madrid has got a 12-match unbeaten streak at the home arena – 10 wins and only 2 draws.

Osasuna has won only once in its 6 previous matches.

Real has not lost to Osasuna since 2011 and, if we take into account the home confrontations, it has been undefeated since 2004.

Prediction


The rivals are in different weight categories, so I think that Real will not have any troubles with the result in the following battle. My bet is that the hosts will win with “a -1.5 goal handicap”.

