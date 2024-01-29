RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction
Real Madrid Real Madrid
EuroLeague 30 jan 2024, 14:30 Real Madrid - Maccabi Tel Aviv
Madrid, WiZink Center
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
Prediction on game W2(+10)
Odds: 1.72

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On January 30, in the EuroLeague, Real Madrid will face Maccabi Tel Aviv. The match prediction for these mentioned opponents has been compiled by our resource's experts.

Real Madrid

The Madrid team is having a very confident season on all fronts, including the EuroLeague, where with 20 wins in 23 matches, they lead comfortably. The closest pursuers lag behind by a significant 5 victories. In their last match, Real Madrid defeated Olympiacos in a thrilling battle on their home court. The team also leads in the Spanish championship, despite two defeats in the last three battles. Llull and Tavares are forced to miss this match due to injuries.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

After 23 regular-season games, Maccabi stands seventh in the EuroLeague, trailing only on additional indicators to the sixth-placed Monaco. The team has secured 13 victories and suffered 10 defeats. In their last encounter, the club formally defeated Panathinaikos at home with a score of 90:75, although the match was played on neutral ground. This success allowed them to break a series of two defeats. The team has no personnel losses before the battle against the leader.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The first-round game ended with a crushing victory for the Spanish club with a score of 99:70. It's worth noting that Maccabi had to host the match in Belgrade.
  • Real Madrid has won all 11 home matches in the current EuroLeague season.

Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

On paper, the hosts are clear favorites, but in practice, they still need to prove their superiority. Looking at Real Madrid in recent matches, there is a sense of overconfidence and relaxation. A significant lead hampers them from playing at full strength, so surprises can be expected. We consider a reasonable bet to be on the victory of the guests with a handicap of +10 points, especially since Maccabi has tournament motivation.

Prediction on game W2(+10)
Odds: 1.72

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.69 Milwaukee Bucks Recommended MelBet
Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 06:30 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Uzbekistan Odds: 1.593 Thailand Bet now MelBet
Besiktas vs Paris prediction EuroCup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 Paris Bet now Лайнбет
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.752 South Korea Recommended MelBet
Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations 30 jan 2024, 12:00 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Mali Odds: 2.29 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:18 Iran – Syria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:59 Atlético loans defender, Juventus prepares for purchases. Transfer news for January 29 Football news Today, 16:55 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:47 Roma secures its second victory under the guidance of the new coach Football news Today, 16:10 Liverpool vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:37 Top Italian biathlete to go to World Championships Football news Today, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Today, 14:46 The exact date and time of the Carabao Cup final has been announced Football news Today, 14:09 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Blackpool vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024