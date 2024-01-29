Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+10) Odds: 1.72 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On January 30, in the EuroLeague, Real Madrid will face Maccabi Tel Aviv. The match prediction for these mentioned opponents has been compiled by our resource's experts.

Real Madrid

The Madrid team is having a very confident season on all fronts, including the EuroLeague, where with 20 wins in 23 matches, they lead comfortably. The closest pursuers lag behind by a significant 5 victories. In their last match, Real Madrid defeated Olympiacos in a thrilling battle on their home court. The team also leads in the Spanish championship, despite two defeats in the last three battles. Llull and Tavares are forced to miss this match due to injuries.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

After 23 regular-season games, Maccabi stands seventh in the EuroLeague, trailing only on additional indicators to the sixth-placed Monaco. The team has secured 13 victories and suffered 10 defeats. In their last encounter, the club formally defeated Panathinaikos at home with a score of 90:75, although the match was played on neutral ground. This success allowed them to break a series of two defeats. The team has no personnel losses before the battle against the leader.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round game ended with a crushing victory for the Spanish club with a score of 99:70. It's worth noting that Maccabi had to host the match in Belgrade.

Real Madrid has won all 11 home matches in the current EuroLeague season.

Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

On paper, the hosts are clear favorites, but in practice, they still need to prove their superiority. Looking at Real Madrid in recent matches, there is a sense of overconfidence and relaxation. A significant lead hampers them from playing at full strength, so surprises can be expected. We consider a reasonable bet to be on the victory of the guests with a handicap of +10 points, especially since Maccabi has tournament motivation.