Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top?

On Sunday, May 4, we’re in for a thrilling Round 34 La Liga clash as Real Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu. Kickoff is set for 14:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the best bet for this encounter.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real Madrid have lost three of their last four home games.
  • Celta Vigo have suffered just one defeat in their last five away fixtures.
  • Real are on a five-game scoring streak.
  • Real Madrid boast the second-best attack in La Liga with 66 goals scored, and the third-best defense with only 31 conceded.
  • Real score more than 1.5 goals in 87% of their matches, while Celta do so in 82%.
  • Real Madrid win to nil in 30% of their games, Celta in 21%.
  • The reverse fixture ended 2-1 in favor of Real. The teams also met in this season’s Copa del Rey, with Madrid triumphing 5-2 in extra time.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Match preview

Real currently sit second in the standings with 72 points from 33 rounds, trailing the leaders by just four with five games to go. However, recent form has raised some eyebrows—Los Blancos have lost three of their last four home matches and also fell to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Injury woes are mounting as well: Rüdiger, Alaba, Camavinga, and others are sidelined, and Jude Bellingham’s participation remains in doubt. It’s shaping up to be a real test for Madrid.

Celta Vigo are among the contenders for a European spot. With 46 points from 33 matches, they currently occupy seventh place. The gap to ninth is minimal—just two points—and they’re level on points with eighth, sitting higher only by tie-breakers. Last round, Celta thrashed Villarreal 3-0 away. With five games left, they’ll need to dig deep to hold onto their place in the European zone.

Probable lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Asensio, Tchouaméni, F. García; Valverde, Ceballos, Modrić; Bellingham; Vinícius, Mbappé
  • Celta Vigo: Guaita; Lago, Domínguez, Alonso; Álvarez, Rodríguez, Moriba, Mingueza; F. López, Iglesias, González

Prediction

After their defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, I believe Real will pull out all the stops to secure a win. Still, Celta are playing quality football and could pose problems of their own. My bet: both teams to score, odds 1.59.

