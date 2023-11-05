Real Madrid vs Braga prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Prediction on game W2(+2.5) Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Real Madrid will compete with Braga as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The battle will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on November 8 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Real Madrid



The team has had a great start to the season and is leading both La Liga and its group in the Champions League. A victory in the next game will allow “Los Blancos” to advance to the 1/8 finals of the most prestigious European tournament ahead of schedule. If it happens, it will be possible to focus on performance at the inner championship until spring.

Real has taken 3 victories in the Champions League with a minimal score before the following battle.

Braga



The Portuguese team no longer surprises anyone with its participation at the group stage of the Champions League. Having played 3 rounds, it has got 3 points, which can already be considered a pretty good indicator.

Speaking about the 1st round, Braga was defeated by Napoli at the native stadium with a 1-2 score, but then defeated Union Berlin with a 3-2 result. It is remarkable that the club from Portugal lost by two goals, but managed to turn the course of the match in its favour in Germany. As for the previous confrontation, the Portuguese team lost minimally to Real Madrid at the home arena, but showed a good performance.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Real Madrid is unbeaten in 8 matches in a row.

• Braga has scored in 11 consecutive away confrontations.

• The match, which took place two weeks ago, was won by Real Madrid with a 2-1 score.

Prediction



Madrid is definitely eager to resolve the issue of overcoming the group stage as early as possible. However, Braga will come not only to participate. I think Real will win, but one shouldn’t expect a tremendous defeat. My bet is for the guests’ success with “a +2.5 goal handicap”.

