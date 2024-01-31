Real Madrid vs ASVEL Basket prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-13) Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 1st, at the "Barclaycard Arena," Madrid's Real and ASVEL will engage in a EuroLeague match. Analysts from the Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this upcoming encounter.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid is having an exceptional season and rightfully aspires to triumph in multiple tournaments. Primarily, this concerns the EuroLeague, where Jesus Mateo's team holds the top spot in the standings, boasting 20 victories with only three defeats. For an extended period, the Spanish team remained unacquainted with the bitterness of defeat. However, the beginning of the year has not been favorable. Away losses to Barcelona (78:83) and Monaco (74:98) in the EuroLeague, coupled with disappointing setbacks in the domestic championship, might undermine the confidence of the Spaniards. For instance, approaching the match against ASVEL, Madrid is rebounding from an away loss to Gran Canaria (77:100) in the Spanish league. Despite seemingly insignificant consequences, Real still leads in the ABC League. Nevertheless, this marks their second defeat in the last three rounds. It's worth noting that Sergio Llull and Walter Tavares are sidelined for the hosts.

ASVEL

For the French collective from Lyon, the current EuroLeague campaign represents a genuine catastrophe. ASVEL has secured only five victories in 23 encounters, placing them second to last in the standings. In their last tournament game, the French club faced Bayern Munich away, also not at the pinnacle of success. The match concluded with a victory for Pierrek Pup's charges, 76:64. This success marked the third for Lyon in the last five EuroLeague meetings. Additionally, last Saturday, ASVEL triumphed away against Le Mans (100:87) in the French championship. After 20 played matches, the club holds the second position in the standings with 15 victories. The participation of Nando De Colo in the match is questionable.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Real Madrid has clinched victories in the last nine encounters between the teams.

The Spaniards have won all 11 home matches in the EuroLeague this season.

Prediction for the Real Madrid vs. ASVEL Match

There's no need to seek a sensation where it doesn't belong. The favorite in this pair is evident. However, placing a straight bet on Madrid's victory is futile given the low odds. We suggest considering the bet "Real Madrid to win with a handicap (-13.0)."