Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction
Real Madrid Real Madrid
LaLiga Spain 21 jan 2024, 10:15 Real Madrid - Almeria
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Almeria Almeria
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.85

In the match of the 21st round of the Spanish Examples, Real Madrid will play at home against modest Almeria. The first and last teams in the standings will compete in this confrontation. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Real Madrid

The other day, Los Blancos played in the Copa del Rey with Atlético Madrid and in regular time the meeting ended with a score of 2:2. In extra periods, the mattress makers scored two goals and advanced to the quarterfinals. Thus, Real dropped out of the fight for one of the trophies.

In the championship, the royal club is doing much better and, following the results of this round, they can become the sole leader of the standings if they beat Almeria, and Girona stumbles in their match.

Real Madrid have 48 points and are one point behind Girona, but they played a match less.

Almeria

This is the main disappointment of the current season in Spain. The team is in last place and is already mentally preparing for relegation. It is interesting that in 20 matches Almeria have never won and their game looks terrible.

In the last round, they sensationally took points from Girona, which is fighting for the championship. The team misses a lot, although in the game with the same Girona they were able to survive a goalless draw.

Personal meetings

Real won the last match with a score of 3:1, and Bellingham scored a double.

Prediction for the match Real Madrid - Almeria

We are waiting for a confident victory for the home team, which is eager to break into the leaders of the standings. I'm betting on Real Madrid to win with a -2 handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.85

