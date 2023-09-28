RB Leipzig vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game Draw Odds: 4.1 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the sixth round of the German Bundesliga Leipzig will meet with Bayern. The game will take place at the Red Bull Arena on September 30. The starting whistle will sound at 18:30 Central European time.

Leipzig

Leipzig has come a very long way in German football in a short period of time. In just 10 years, the team, owned by the Red Bull concern, has gone all the way from the amateur level to the Champions League.

Leipzig is the current DFB Pokal winner, and at the start of the new season the team defeated Bayern Munich in the match for the German Super Cup.

In the Bundesliga, the results so far are also in order. Leipzig lost points in only one match, when they lost to Bayer in the first round. In the Champions League, the Bulls, by the way, also started with a win.

Bayern

Thomas Tuchel's team is gradually gaining momentum. "Die Roten" together with Bayer Leverkusen tops the Bundesliga table. In the first five matches, Bayern scored as many as 18 goals in the opponents' gates.

At the start of the Champions League, Bayern defeated Manchester United 4-3 in a brilliant match. The Munich rookie Harri Kane is in great form. The striker has already scored 8 goals in 7 matches for his new team.

After the nervous end of the last championship, Bayern will try to solve the issue of championship in advance. Needless to say, Munich is the main contender to win the Bundesliga.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Leipzig has a six-match winning streak in all tournaments. In home matches, such a series already counts 8 wins.

Bayern in the last three games scores at least four goals in the gates of their opponents.

In personal meetings Leipzig does not lose three matches in a row.

Prediction

Taking into account all the above facts, I think that we are waiting for an even match. Bookmakers favor Bayern, but I will bet on a draw.