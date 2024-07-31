RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.82 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On August 1, RB Leipzig - Aston Villa will hold their meeting. Argumented prediction for this event is compiled by Dailysports specialists.

RB Leipzig

“Bulls” last season played well, although they did not fight for trophies. In the Bundesliga, the team took a solid fourth place, having accomplished the main task, they won a ticket to the main net of the Champions League. Leipzig played well last season and in the strongest European European European European Cup, managed to get out of the group, and then in a worthy struggle lost in the 1/8 finals to the future winner Real Madrid.

Since the team has not held control meetings this summer, it is difficult to determine the form of the players. In the off-season, the club spent 10 million on goalkeeper Vandervoort and midfielder Ordrago, sold at least three players, the most expensive left Angelino to Roma for 5.2 million euros.

Aston Villa

The Birmingham side achieved meaningful success last season, finishing in the top 4 of the APL, which with the high level of competition looks solid. Emery and his charges are looking forward to the new season, when they can try their hand in the Champions League, the club has not played here for a long time.

In control meetings, the team plays with mixed success, beat Walsall from the fourth English division 3:0, with the same score dealt with Slovakian Spartak Trnava, but in the last match lost a modest American Columbus Crew with a score of 1:4.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Previously, the clubs played each other only once, it was in a friendly match five years ago, then Aston Villa won with a score of 3:1.

In all control meetings of Aston Villa this summer scored at least three goals, and Leipzig did not play at all.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 2.52, X - 3.65, W2 - 2.62.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Prediction

Two participants of the upcoming Champions League will play between themselves, there is no favorite in this pair. I would give a slight edge to the English club due to the fact that the team has already held several control meetings. Such two interesting teams should show beautiful soccer, I bet on a total of more than 3 goals.