RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa prediction Photo: https://www.youtube.com/ Author unknown
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies Today, 20:00 RB Leipzig - Aston Villa
-
- : -
International,
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.82
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On August 1, RB Leipzig - Aston Villa will hold their meeting. Argumented prediction for this event is compiled by Dailysports specialists.

RB Leipzig

“Bulls” last season played well, although they did not fight for trophies. In the Bundesliga, the team took a solid fourth place, having accomplished the main task, they won a ticket to the main net of the Champions League. Leipzig played well last season and in the strongest European European European European Cup, managed to get out of the group, and then in a worthy struggle lost in the 1/8 finals to the future winner Real Madrid.

Since the team has not held control meetings this summer, it is difficult to determine the form of the players. In the off-season, the club spent 10 million on goalkeeper Vandervoort and midfielder Ordrago, sold at least three players, the most expensive left Angelino to Roma for 5.2 million euros.

Aston Villa

The Birmingham side achieved meaningful success last season, finishing in the top 4 of the APL, which with the high level of competition looks solid. Emery and his charges are looking forward to the new season, when they can try their hand in the Champions League, the club has not played here for a long time.

In control meetings, the team plays with mixed success, beat Walsall from the fourth English division 3:0, with the same score dealt with Slovakian Spartak Trnava, but in the last match lost a modest American Columbus Crew with a score of 1:4.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Previously, the clubs played each other only once, it was in a friendly match five years ago, then Aston Villa won with a score of 3:1.
  • In all control meetings of Aston Villa this summer scored at least three goals, and Leipzig did not play at all.
  • Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 2.52, X - 3.65, W2 - 2.62.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Prediction

Two participants of the upcoming Champions League will play between themselves, there is no favorite in this pair. I would give a slight edge to the English club due to the fact that the team has already held several control meetings. Such two interesting teams should show beautiful soccer, I bet on a total of more than 3 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.82
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
11’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
11’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
11’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024