Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Saturday will delight football enthusiasts with a plethora of events, including intriguing matchups in La Liga. We present our exclusive forecast for the match between Rayo Vallecano and Las Palmas.

Rayo Vallecano

The "Giants" currently occupy the 11th position in the league table, boasting a considerable 8-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last league round, they secured a 2-0 victory over Getafe away, breaking an eight-match winless streak. However, this week, the club faced elimination from the Copa del Rey, losing 1-3 away to Girona. Key players Pereira and Siss will miss this match due to suspensions, while Bebe is on international duty.

Las Palmas

In their debut season, Las Palmas is successfully accomplishing the primary task of maintaining their position in the elite division. The club sits in a commendable 9th place in the league, with just a 4-point gap from the top six. In the last round, they defeated Villarreal 3-0 at home, with midfielder Kirian Rodriguez scoring a brace. This victory halted a three-match winless streak. Six players will be absent for this match, with Coco and Mfulu on international duty, and others sidelined due to injuries and suspensions.

Head-to-head History

The first-round encounter was evenly matched and tense, with Las Palmas missing a penalty in the first half. However, in the 90+1 minute, they converted a penalty to secure a 1-0 away victory.

Match prediction - Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas

This will be a clash between evenly matched mid-table teams, with the "Giants" being considered favorites. However, this is a scenario where any outcome is possible. Both teams have not showcased phenomenal football in recent matches, and we don't expect anything extraordinary from this encounter. We suggest placing a bet on the total goals being under 2.5.