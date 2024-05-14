Rayo Vallecano vs Granada prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday in La Liga scheduled four meetings, among which is the confrontation between Rayo Vallecano - Granada. Prediction for the match of these clubs prepared by Dailysports experts.

Rayo Vallecano

“Giants” have not achieved significant success this season, this is evidenced by a modest 16th place in the standings, although the gap from the danger zone is 6 points, and there are three matches left to play. The team played its last match away against Valencia, the meeting ended with the score 0:0.

Thus, the series without victories increased to three matches, during this period managed to score only one point. It will not be superfluous to note that the team does not score in three meetings in a row. While a place in the elite is not guaranteed, the minimum motivation of the team remains. The upcoming meeting due to injury will miss only Mendes.

Granada

“Nasridas” the current championship will definitely not write down in the asset, the club is penultimate in the standings, having lost even theoretical chances to retain a place. In the last round Granada could not give a fight at home to Real Madrid, losing with a score of 0:4, and before that there was a failure away against Sevilla - 0:3.

It's hard to find motivation when the season is a failure and a strong finish won't change anything. The management needs to think about how to keep key players and also think about returning to the elite next season. Five players will not be able to take the field due to injuries.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

In the first round, Rayo Vallecano managed to get an away victory in a face-to-face encounter with a score of 2-0, all thanks to two goals scored in the end.

Weakly “giants” play at home, only 3 wins with 6 defeats and 8 draws.

Granada is the worst away team in the Primera this season, not once won, three draws and 14 defeats.

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Prediction

Although the match with not the most attractive poster, between themselves will play representatives of the strongest Spanish division. “Giants” favorites of the meeting, they play at home, and also have a little motivation, and Granada is waiting for the end of the season. We risk to bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals.