Rayo Vallecano vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Rayo Vallecano will compete with Girona as part of the 13th round of Spanish La Liga. The match will take place at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid on November 11 and will start at 14:00 CET.

Rayo Vallecano



The team started the tournament of the current season with 2 victories, but then suffered 2 defeats, which so far remain the only ones for Rayo in La Liga. Speaking about the previous round, Rayo forced a fight on Real Madrid and managed to leave Santiago Bernabeu with 1 point.

The only negative is the blatant humiliation in the struggle with Atletico Madrid (0-7). By the way, the team conceded half of the tournament goals in that game.

Taking into account the results of 12 matches, Rayo has got 18 points and is in 9th position in the standings. The team will not fight for the European competitions, although 6th place is only 2 points away, but it is quite possible to dream about finishing in the middle of the table.

Girona



Girona’s game in the new season is pleasing to the eye – the team plays attacking football, scores a lot and concedes few goals. Generally speaking, the club is performing above all praise in the new season.

The club did not notice the departure of the top scorer of the previous draw, Castellanos, who had moved to Lazio. It took Artem Dovbyk from Dnipro-1 instead, and the forward immediately began scoring. The Ukrainian footballer has already scored 6 goals and made 4 assists.

Although the team is in the lead at the moment, there can be no talk of a championship title yet. However, there is no doubt that following the results of the championship, Girona will remain at the top of the standings and will represent the country in the European competition of the new season.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Rayo’s 3 previous home matches have been the draws.

• Girona won 6 away games in a row, but only managed to avoid conceding in one of them.

• Taking into account 4 previous head-to-head meetings, Rayo scored 2 goals in the battle against Girona.

Prediction



The rivals usually play with each other quite effectively – at least 2 goals were scored in 6 previous matches. I think that this game will not be an exception and I bet on “total: over 2.5”.

