Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 2, 2025

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 2, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe prediction Photo: https://x.com/RayoVallecano/Author unknownn
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga Spain 02 may 2025, 15:00 Rayo Vallecano - Getafe
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
Getafe Getafe
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Friday, May 2, 2025, as part of matchday 34 of La Liga, Rayo Vallecano will host Getafe at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Both teams are currently mid-table and still have a shot at qualifying for European competition. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ attacking potential for this clash.

Rayo Vallecano

The Madrid side is in an inconsistent run of form—winless in their last four matches, with three defeats and one draw. In the previous round, Rayo Vallecano suffered a 0-3 loss to Atletico, and before that, they drew 1-1 with Valencia at home. Defensively, things remain shaky: the team has conceded 11 goals in these four games and scored just twice.

The home record is also a concern—Rayo haven’t won at their own ground in five straight matches, registering three draws and two losses. However, they are still capable of creating chances: 21 goals in 16 home fixtures is above the league average. Against a rival also struggling for form, the hosts have a decent chance to break their winless streak and entertain the fans with an attacking display.

Squad issues further complicate matters for the coaching staff: Augusto Batalla and Andrei Ratiu are both suspended due to yellow card accumulation and will miss the Getafe clash. Injuries have also sidelined Jonatan Montiel and Abdul Mumin.

Getafe

At the moment, Getafe sit 12th in the table with 39 points, trailing Rayo Vallecano by just two. A win would see them leapfrog their hosts and solidify their position in mid-table. However, their current form is also far from impressive: four defeats and only one win in the last five matches. In their latest outing, Getafe lost 0-1 at home to Real Madrid, previously fell 0-1 away to Espanyol, and before that were beaten 1-3 by Las Palmas at home. The only bright spot was a stunning 4-0 away win over Valladolid. Notably, Getafe failed to score in three of their last four games.

The first-round meeting between Getafe and Rayo Vallecano this season ended in a goalless draw.

Squad-wise, the visitors have no major absences: only Alfar Rodriguez is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Rayo Vallecano have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 8 of Rayo Vallecano’s last 8 matches have seen over 1.5 goals.
  • Getafe have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last 8 head-to-head clashes with Getafe.

Probable lineups

  • Rayo Vallecano: Cardenas, Lejeune, Chavarria, Balliu, Siss, Diaz, Valentin, De Frutos, Palazon, Alvaro, Nteka.
  • Getafe: Soria, Iglesias, Duarte, Alderete, Djene, Arambarri, Milla, Bernat, Terrats, Costa, Mayoral.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe match prediction

History shows that encounters between these sides aren’t always high-scoring. Half of their last 10 meetings ended goalless, while the other half saw goals. Given both teams’ current form, expect them to push forward as they’re still fighting for European spots. I believe this match will deliver goals. My bet: over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.66.

