On August 28, Campo de Futbol de Vallecas (Madrid) will host the match of the 3rd round of the La Liga, in which Rayo Vallecano will compete with Atletico. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Rayo Vallecano



The club, after the previous stay in the Segunda, was able to return to the number of strong middle peasants in the La Liga. For instance, “the Bees” managed to finish in the previous temporada strictly on the so-called “equator” of the standings, in the 11th position. Still, it was under the rule of Andoni Iraola, but the young Basque specialist did not renew his contract and moved to Bournemouth in the summer. The coach who had left for England was replaced by Francisco. And, he can definitely bring, at least, the start into his asset. Despite the fact that “the Sub-Madridians” were forced to start with a couple of away matches. And both times everything ended with the victory of the project from the capital of Spain with an identical score – 2-0. To be honest, the opponents were not the strongest ones – Almeria and Granada. Now, there will be a more serious “aptitude test” in the form of a confrontation with a real grandee.

Atletico



The team has not shown anything serious for two previous seasons in a row, right after the rather unexpected championship title of 2021. Speaking about the last temporada, there was the 4th place in a relatively easy group of the Champions League and a failure in the fight against the crisis neighbour, Real Madrid, in a dispute for the 2nd position in the Primera. And there was nowhere to fall below, taking into account the crisis of Sevilla. Diego Someone’s wards have already lost the points in the new season. That happened in the battle against Granada, which had just returned from the Segunda – the team won, although there was a 1-1 draw until the 67th minute of the game. Then there was strong Betis, where Manuel Pellegrini was able to survive in this fight against “the Cholo Team” with his “Greens” for a goalless draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Atletico won the lion’s share of matches, including the period after the return of a neighbour to the Primera. Still, Rayo achieved a home 0-0 draw in October of the previous year.

Predictions



Bookmakers quite amicably consider “the Mattress Makers” to be the favourite of the favourite battle. Still, the hosts will obviously try to do what “the Béticos” did. We bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.75).

