Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction
Raquel Pennington Raquel Pennington
Fight for vacant women's lightweight title 20 jan 2024, 21:30 Raquel Pennington - Mayra Bueno Silva
Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Mayra Bueno Silva Mayra Bueno Silva
Prediction on game Win Mayra Bueno Silva
Odds: 1.63

As part of the UFC 297 tournament, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will vie for the vacant title in the women's bantamweight division. The event is set to take place on the night of Sunday, January 21. The bout will commence no earlier than 04:30 Central European Time.

Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington has been a part of the UFC for a decade, yet her journey in the promotion lacks outstanding achievements. Her sole attempt to reach the pinnacle in 2018 ended with a knockout in the fifth round in a title bout against Amanda Nunes. Positive moments in Pennington's performances are challenging to label as remarkable, as nearly all her victories were secured via judges' decisions. Even in her attempts to contend for the title, her results leave much to be desired.

Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva may not be considered a promising talent, but she is younger than her opponent and has secured victories in her last three fights, all ending prematurely. However, it's worth noting that her win over Holly Holm was overturned due to the discovery of a prohibited substance in her blood. Bueno Silva claimed that the substance entered her body through medication, and her arguments were deemed convincing. As a result, she faced a four-month suspension and a 15% fine of her purse.

Fight Prediction Raquel Pennington - Mayra Bueno Silva

The fight is likely to be intriguing for grappling enthusiasts. I anticipate that the women will spend all five rounds in the clinch on the mat. In this scenario, Raquel Pennington is more likely to defend, while Mayra Bueno Silva will attempt to attack. My bet will be on Mayra's victory.

