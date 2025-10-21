ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Rapid Wien — Fiorentina Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025

Rapid Wien — Fiorentina Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina prediction Photo: https://x.com/skrapid/Author unknownn
Rapid Wien Rapid Wien
Europa Conference League (Round 2) 23 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Vienna, Allianz Stadion
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 23, 2025, in the second round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Rapid Wien will host Fiorentina. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Rapid Wien

Rapid are currently going through a difficult spell, having failed to win any of their last five matches across all competitions. In their previous three Bundesliga fixtures, they suffered consecutive defeats, most recently losing 0–2 at home to LASK last weekend, 1–2 to Salzburg in the round before, and 1–3 to Austria Wien.

Despite this poor run, Rapid still remain near the top of the Austrian Bundesliga table, sitting 3rd and just four points behind leaders Sturm Graz. Their strong start to the season, which included several confident performances in both the league and European qualifiers, has allowed them to stay in contention.

In the Conference League, however, the campaign began on a disappointing note — Rapid were beaten 1–4 by Lech Poznań in their opening group stage fixture. Their home form has also dipped recently, with two straight defeats in Vienna. Still, Rapid can draw some confidence from past success, notably in 2023 when they defeated Fiorentina 1–0 at home in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina remain one of the most successful teams in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Two seasons ago, the Italian side reached the tournament’s final, and last year advanced to the semifinals, narrowly losing to Betis in extra time. The “Viola” have built a reputation as one of the strongest and most consistent clubs in this competition.

However, their current domestic campaign has been far from ideal. After seven Serie A matches, Fiorentina are still searching for their first league victory, having recorded three draws and four defeats. The team sits 17th in the table. In the last two league fixtures, Fiorentina suffered consecutive 1–2 losses — first to Roma, then to AC Milan away. Their only victories this season have come in European competition: in the Conference League qualifiers, the Italian club twice defeated Zhytomyr Polissya, and later started the group stage with a 2–0 home win over Sigma Olomouc.

Fiorentina and Rapid Vienna met twice in the 2023 Conference League qualifiers. Rapid won the first leg at home 1–0, but Fiorentina responded with a 2–0 victory in Florence to advance to the main tournament.

Probable Lineups

  • Rapid Wien: Hedl, Bolla, Cvetkovic, Horn, Raux Yao, Seidl, Amane, Wurmbrand, Gulliksen, Radulovic, M'buyi
  • Fiorentina: De Gea, Ranieri, Mari, Pograncic, Gosens, Fazzini, Nicolussi, Mandragora, Dodo, Kean, Gudmundsson

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Rapid have lost their last 4 matches.
  • Over 2.5 goals were scored in 3 of Rapid’s last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Rapid’s last 8 matches.
  • Rapid have conceded first in their last 4 games.
  • Fiorentina have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Fiorentina scored first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Rapid Wien — Fiorentina Prediction

Both teams approach this match far from their best form. Rapid Vienna have gone five games in a row without a win, while Fiorentina are also struggling domestically. That said, motivation will be extremely high on both sides, as each team needs a positive result to regain confidence. However, Fiorentina possess significantly more European experience and overall squad depth. Given the difference in quality and experience, Fiorentina appear closer to victory in this clash. My bet for this match is Fiorentina to Win at odds of 2.05.

