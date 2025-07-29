RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rapid Vienna vs Decic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Rapid Vienna vs Decic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Kenley Ward
Rapid Wien vs Decic Tuzi prediction x.com/skrapid
Rapid Wien
31 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Vienna, Allianz Stadion
Decic Tuzi
Prediction on game Rapid Wien Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.62
On Thursday, July 31, in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Rapid Vienna will host Decic. The first leg ended with a 2-0 victory for the Austrians. I'm backing a handicap bet on the winner in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Rapid are unbeaten in their last 6 matches.
  • Rapid have scored at least one goal in 10 consecutive games.
  • Decic have reached the third qualifying round of the Conference League only once in their history.
  • This is the first ever meeting between these two teams.

Match preview

Rapid had a highly successful run in last season's Conference League. The Green-and-Whites unexpectedly reached the quarterfinals, where they only lost to Swedish side Djurgården in extra time. However, their domestic campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga was less impressive, finishing just fifth.

It was clear from the outset that the Austrians were overwhelming favourites against the modest representatives of Montenegro. In the away leg, Rapid scored twice in the first half and then shifted into cruise control for the rest of the game. After that, the Vienna side edged out Wacker Innsbruck (1-0) in the first round of the Austrian Cup.

Decic have a fairly rich history, but mostly from the Yugoslav era and the days of Serbia and Montenegro, when they mainly played in the lower divisions. After Montenegro gained independence, the club established itself in the top flight, but only in the past five years have they become one of the country's leading teams—and just two years ago, they were crowned champions for the first time.

However, the limited squad depth and financial resources of Montenegrin clubs make success in European competitions a tough ask, and Decic are no exception. They often bow out in the early qualifying rounds, and all signs point to their European journey ending this Thursday in the Conference League.

Probable line-ups

  • Rapid Vienna: Hedl, Aussu, Mbuui, Antiste, Weixelbraun, Demir, Romeo, Horn, Cvetkovic, Schaub, Seidl
  • Decic: Nikic, Djelaj, Tomasevic, Ujkaj, Dresaj, Bozhanovic, Bajovic, Strikovic, Sekulovic, Radusinovic, Golubovic

Rapid Vienna vs Decic prediction

We're in for a clash between two teams operating on completely different levels. My bet: the hosts will score more than 2 goals.

