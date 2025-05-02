RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premiership Scotland Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025

Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Rangers vs Celtic prediction Photo: rangers.co.uk/ Author unknownn
Rangers Rangers
Scottish Premiership 04 may 2025, 07:00 Rangers - Celtic
-
- : -
Scotland, Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Celtic Celtic
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.55

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

In Round 35 of the Scottish Premiership, Rangers and Celtic are set to clash. The match will take place in Glasgow on Sunday, May 4. Kick-off is scheduled for 13:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the game’s total goals.

Match preview

Rangers are enduring yet another difficult season and, as has become the norm, are forced to settle for second place. This campaign has seen little real challenge to their hold on the runners-up spot, but any hopes of a title race have faded away.

Earlier in the season, Philippe Clement was dismissed and replaced by Barry Ferguson, who stepped in as interim head coach. While the club continues its search for a new permanent manager, the press is rife with speculation about a possible return to Glasgow for Steven Gerrard, the architect of the club’s most recent triumphs.

This season, the Gers have faltered on all fronts, ending up without a single trophy after losing the Scottish League Cup final. It’s clear that the club needs a major overhaul and sweeping changes, as in their current state, they simply can’t compete with Celtic.

This summer promises to bring significant upheaval for Rangers, which could finally shake the team up. Fans are demanding a true title challenge, and expect bold action from the board. Settling for second place is simply not good enough for a club of this stature.

Celtic, meanwhile, have faced little resistance from their main rivals this season and have cruised to yet another league title. Brendan Rodgers’ squad is a cut above the rest of the Premiership in terms of quality, making this season’s outcome entirely predictable.

In the league table, the Bhoys are a staggering 17 points clear of second place and 31 ahead of third—a real gulf. In the Premiership alone, the team has already netted 102 goals, underlining the firepower and skill of their attack. That said, the league’s top scorer, Daizen Maeda, has only 16 goals to his name—a relatively modest tally.

Notably, Celtic have now clinched their 55th league title, drawing level with Rangers in that regard. Fittingly, their first match after this achievement comes against their eternal rivals in the Old Firm Derby.

The derby is always a huge occasion for Rodgers’ side, but their biggest game remaining this season still lies ahead. Against Aberdeen, Celtic will try to secure a third successive Scottish Cup and complete a domestic treble by sweeping all the trophies on offer this year.

Match facts

  • Rangers are winless in their last five matches.
  • The Gers haven’t won at home in three months.
  • Celtic have lost two of their last five away games.
  • The Bhoys have scored five goals in each of their last three matches.
  • Rangers average 1.3 goals per home game, while Celtic average 2.7 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

  • Rangers: Butland, Souttar, Tavernier, Sterling, Raskin, Hefti, Barron, Diomande, Cerny, Hagi, Dessers.
  • Celtic: Sinisalo, Scales, Taylor, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Engels, McGregor, Hatate, Ida, Kuhn, Maeda.

H2H

Rangers have won their last two matches against Celtic.

Prediction

The bookmakers aren’t giving the hosts much of a chance, but it would be a mistake to write off Rangers entirely. Derbies are notoriously unpredictable, with both teams always fired up for the occasion. In front of their home fans, Rangers won’t be able to take it easy, so expect a fiercely contested battle. The Gers haven’t tasted victory in a while, while the Bhoys are in top form. Either way, this promises to be a thrilling, hard-fought encounter. My tip: total goals under 3.5.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.55

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France Today, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Bet now 1Win
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Western United FC Odds: 1.6 Auckland FC Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.65 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 22Bet
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Watford Odds: 1.66 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Recommended Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Bet now 22Bet
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 08:00 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.69 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1Win
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Recommended 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.52 Como Bet now 1xBet
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims Today, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:42 Al Hilal have dismissed Jorge Jesus. The club has shortlisted three candidates for replacement Lifestyle Today, 04:41 Loves pizza and Pepsi. Vinicius Junior stars in a new funny commercial Lifestyle Today, 04:00 Neymar announces charity auction to mark the 10th anniversary of Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr Football news Today, 03:52 Rapper Travis Scott unveils Barcelona jersey for El Clásico Lifestyle Today, 03:40 Missed Kevin. A funny moment with Haaland and De Bruyne at Manchester City training Football news Today, 03:21 "And he's a good winger." Amorim jokes about Maguire's position Football news Today, 02:43 Real Madrid wants Xabi Alonso to become head coach in time for the Club World Cup Football news Today, 02:07 Genius. Antony could become the winner of two European cups at once Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Hockey news Today, 01:20 Stanley Cup 2025: Schedule, results, and playoff bracket
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores