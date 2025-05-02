Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.55 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

In Round 35 of the Scottish Premiership, Rangers and Celtic are set to clash. The match will take place in Glasgow on Sunday, May 4. Kick-off is scheduled for 13:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the game’s total goals.

Match preview

Rangers are enduring yet another difficult season and, as has become the norm, are forced to settle for second place. This campaign has seen little real challenge to their hold on the runners-up spot, but any hopes of a title race have faded away.

Earlier in the season, Philippe Clement was dismissed and replaced by Barry Ferguson, who stepped in as interim head coach. While the club continues its search for a new permanent manager, the press is rife with speculation about a possible return to Glasgow for Steven Gerrard, the architect of the club’s most recent triumphs.

This season, the Gers have faltered on all fronts, ending up without a single trophy after losing the Scottish League Cup final. It’s clear that the club needs a major overhaul and sweeping changes, as in their current state, they simply can’t compete with Celtic.

This summer promises to bring significant upheaval for Rangers, which could finally shake the team up. Fans are demanding a true title challenge, and expect bold action from the board. Settling for second place is simply not good enough for a club of this stature.

Celtic, meanwhile, have faced little resistance from their main rivals this season and have cruised to yet another league title. Brendan Rodgers’ squad is a cut above the rest of the Premiership in terms of quality, making this season’s outcome entirely predictable.

In the league table, the Bhoys are a staggering 17 points clear of second place and 31 ahead of third—a real gulf. In the Premiership alone, the team has already netted 102 goals, underlining the firepower and skill of their attack. That said, the league’s top scorer, Daizen Maeda, has only 16 goals to his name—a relatively modest tally.

Notably, Celtic have now clinched their 55th league title, drawing level with Rangers in that regard. Fittingly, their first match after this achievement comes against their eternal rivals in the Old Firm Derby.

The derby is always a huge occasion for Rodgers’ side, but their biggest game remaining this season still lies ahead. Against Aberdeen, Celtic will try to secure a third successive Scottish Cup and complete a domestic treble by sweeping all the trophies on offer this year.

Match facts

Rangers are winless in their last five matches.

The Gers haven’t won at home in three months.

Celtic have lost two of their last five away games.

The Bhoys have scored five goals in each of their last three matches.

Rangers average 1.3 goals per home game, while Celtic average 2.7 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

Rangers : Butland, Souttar, Tavernier, Sterling, Raskin, Hefti, Barron, Diomande, Cerny, Hagi, Dessers.

: Butland, Souttar, Tavernier, Sterling, Raskin, Hefti, Barron, Diomande, Cerny, Hagi, Dessers. Celtic: Sinisalo, Scales, Taylor, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Engels, McGregor, Hatate, Ida, Kuhn, Maeda.

H2H

Rangers have won their last two matches against Celtic.

Prediction

The bookmakers aren’t giving the hosts much of a chance, but it would be a mistake to write off Rangers entirely. Derbies are notoriously unpredictable, with both teams always fired up for the occasion. In front of their home fans, Rangers won’t be able to take it easy, so expect a fiercely contested battle. The Gers haven’t tasted victory in a while, while the Bhoys are in top form. Either way, this promises to be a thrilling, hard-fought encounter. My tip: total goals under 3.5.