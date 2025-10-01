RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Raków vs Universitatea Craiova: who will kick off their UEFA Conference League campaign with a win?

Raków vs Universitatea Craiova: who will kick off their UEFA Conference League campaign with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Rakow Czestochowa vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Photo: https://x.com/Rakow1921
Rakow Czestochowa Rakow Czestochowa
Europa Conference League (Round 1) 02 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Sosnowiec, Zaglebie Sports Park
Universitatea Craiova Universitatea Craiova
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.82
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Thursday, October 2, the opening round of the UEFA Conference League will see Raków face Universitatea Craiova. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and here’s my take on a potential bet for this clash.

Raków vs Universitatea Craiova: match preview

Raków have battled their way through almost the entire qualification path to reach the Conference League group stage. They confidently dispatched Žilina 6-1, edged past Maccabi Haifa 2-1, and overcame Arda 3-1. In the Polish league, Raków have already played nine rounds, but the results have been underwhelming: three wins, two draws, and four defeats. The team sits on 11 points, which puts them in 11th place in the table. Raków do have a game in hand, yet they trail fourth place by seven points, so even a win won’t bring them much closer to the European spots.

Universitatea Craiova, representing Romania’s league, have also had a packed schedule. After 11 rounds of the SuperLiga, the team tops the table with 24 points. However, their recent form has been mixed, with both a defeat and a draw, and their lead over second place is just two points. In Conference League qualifying, the Romanians overcame Sarajevo (5-2), Spartak Trnava (6-4), and İstanbul Başakşehir (5-2). Now Universitatea will aim to get the better of Raków in this opening group stage fixture.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Raków have lost just one of their last five matches, as have Universitatea Craiova.
  • Raków are winless in their last three home games.
  • Universitatea Craiova have suffered only one defeat in their previous four away matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Probable line-ups

  • Raków: Trelowski, Arsenic, Tudor, Svarnas, Rakovican, Ivi, Bulat, Repka, Jean Carlos, Penko, Brunes
  • Universitatea Craiova: Isenko, Badelj, Romanchuk, Bancu, Samuel Teles, Belutze, Screciu, Cicaldau, Bayaram, Mora, Al-Hamlawi

Prediction

Both teams impressed in Conference League qualifying and will be eager to start their European campaign with a bang. I suggest betting on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.82
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Spain U-20 vs Mexico U-20: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Spain U20 Odds: 1.75 Mexico U20 Recommended Mostbet
Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 01.10.2025 Italy U20 Odds: 1.7 Cuba U20 Bet now Melbet
Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Brazil U20 Odds: 1.6 Morocco U20 Bet now Mostbet
Roma vs Lille prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Roma vs Lille: Who will secure a second straight Europa League victory? Roma Odds: 1.73 Lille Recommended Mostbet
Bologna vs Freiburg prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Bologna – Freiburg: Can Bologna claim their first Europa League points at home? Bologna Odds: 1.8 Freiburg Bet now 1xBet
Omonia Nicosia vs Mainz 05 prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Omonia vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Omonia Nicosia Odds: 1.44 Mainz 05 Bet now Melbet
Lech Poznan vs Rapid Wien prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Lech vs Rapid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Lech Poznan Odds: 1.746 Rapid Wien Recommended 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Malmoe FF prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Viktoria Plzen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.77 Malmoe FF Bet now 1xBet
Celtic vs Braga prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Celtic vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Celtic Odds: 1.55 Braga Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs KF Shkendija prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Rayo Vallecano vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.79 KF Shkendija Recommended Mostbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.65 Crystal Palace Bet now Mostbet
Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.63 Go Ahead Eagles Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores