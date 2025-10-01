Raków vs Universitatea Craiova: who will kick off their UEFA Conference League campaign with a win?
On Thursday, October 2, the opening round of the UEFA Conference League will see Raków face Universitatea Craiova. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and here’s my take on a potential bet for this clash.
Raków vs Universitatea Craiova: match preview
Raków have battled their way through almost the entire qualification path to reach the Conference League group stage. They confidently dispatched Žilina 6-1, edged past Maccabi Haifa 2-1, and overcame Arda 3-1. In the Polish league, Raków have already played nine rounds, but the results have been underwhelming: three wins, two draws, and four defeats. The team sits on 11 points, which puts them in 11th place in the table. Raków do have a game in hand, yet they trail fourth place by seven points, so even a win won’t bring them much closer to the European spots.
Universitatea Craiova, representing Romania’s league, have also had a packed schedule. After 11 rounds of the SuperLiga, the team tops the table with 24 points. However, their recent form has been mixed, with both a defeat and a draw, and their lead over second place is just two points. In Conference League qualifying, the Romanians overcame Sarajevo (5-2), Spartak Trnava (6-4), and İstanbul Başakşehir (5-2). Now Universitatea will aim to get the better of Raków in this opening group stage fixture.
Match facts and head-to-head
- Raków have lost just one of their last five matches, as have Universitatea Craiova.
- Raków are winless in their last three home games.
- Universitatea Craiova have suffered only one defeat in their previous four away matches.
- This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.
Probable line-ups
- Raków: Trelowski, Arsenic, Tudor, Svarnas, Rakovican, Ivi, Bulat, Repka, Jean Carlos, Penko, Brunes
- Universitatea Craiova: Isenko, Badelj, Romanchuk, Bancu, Samuel Teles, Belutze, Screciu, Cicaldau, Bayaram, Mora, Al-Hamlawi
Prediction
Both teams impressed in Conference League qualifying and will be eager to start their European campaign with a bang. I suggest betting on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.82.