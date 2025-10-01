Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.82 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Thursday, October 2, the opening round of the UEFA Conference League will see Raków face Universitatea Craiova. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and here’s my take on a potential bet for this clash.

Raków vs Universitatea Craiova: match preview

Raków have battled their way through almost the entire qualification path to reach the Conference League group stage. They confidently dispatched Žilina 6-1, edged past Maccabi Haifa 2-1, and overcame Arda 3-1. In the Polish league, Raków have already played nine rounds, but the results have been underwhelming: three wins, two draws, and four defeats. The team sits on 11 points, which puts them in 11th place in the table. Raków do have a game in hand, yet they trail fourth place by seven points, so even a win won’t bring them much closer to the European spots.

Universitatea Craiova, representing Romania’s league, have also had a packed schedule. After 11 rounds of the SuperLiga, the team tops the table with 24 points. However, their recent form has been mixed, with both a defeat and a draw, and their lead over second place is just two points. In Conference League qualifying, the Romanians overcame Sarajevo (5-2), Spartak Trnava (6-4), and İstanbul Başakşehir (5-2). Now Universitatea will aim to get the better of Raków in this opening group stage fixture.

Match facts and head-to-head

Raków have lost just one of their last five matches, as have Universitatea Craiova.

Raków are winless in their last three home games.

Universitatea Craiova have suffered only one defeat in their previous four away matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Probable line-ups

Raków: Trelowski, Arsenic, Tudor, Svarnas, Rakovican, Ivi, Bulat, Repka, Jean Carlos, Penko, Brunes

Universitatea Craiova: Isenko, Badelj, Romanchuk, Bancu, Samuel Teles, Belutze, Screciu, Cicaldau, Bayaram, Mora, Al-Hamlawi

Prediction

Both teams impressed in Conference League qualifying and will be eager to start their European campaign with a bang. I suggest betting on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.82.