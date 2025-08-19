RU RU ES ES FR FR
Raków vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raków vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raphael Durand
Rakow Czestochowa vs Arda Kardzhali prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Rakow Czestochowa
21 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Czestochowa, Stadion Rakow
Arda Kardzhali
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
One of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the stadium in Częstochowa, where the local side Raków will host Bulgarian club Arda Kardzhali. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

The Polish club has consistently been among the top teams in national football in recent years and is now aiming to reach the Conference League group stage for the first time. In the third qualifying round, Raków managed to eliminate Maccabi Haifa, losing at home but securing an emphatic 2-0 victory away. This speaks volumes about the team's character and their ability to deliver under pressure.

The squad's form is also impressive: they've picked up three wins in their last six matches, including a high-scoring league victory over Termalica (3-2). Raków play with an attacking mindset, often engaging in open, end-to-end football—as evidenced by their impressive scoring record: in five of their last seven games, the "over 2.5 goals" bet has landed.

The Bulgarian side also dreams of making their first ever appearance in a European group stage. Aleksandar Tunchev's men confidently knocked out Žalgiris with a 3-0 aggregate, keeping clean sheets throughout. Arda remain unbeaten in this Conference League qualifying campaign, a record that boosts the squad's confidence.

Domestically, Arda are also in solid form—over their last six league outings, they've picked up three wins and three draws. Particularly impressive was their 5-0 away thrashing of Botev Plovdiv. Notably, the Bulgarian club rarely concedes more than once per match, combining defensive solidity with attacking potency.

Probable lineups

  • Raków: K. Trelowski, Z. Arsenic, A. Mosór, A. Konstantopoulos, E. Otieno, P. Barati, K. Struski, F. Tudor, T. Peńko, J. Díaz, J. Brunes.
  • Arda: Gospodinov, Velev, Eboa, Guseynov, Velkovski, Kotev, Yusein, Shinyashiki, Vutov, Karageren, Nikolov

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In five of Raków's last seven matches, the over 2.5 goals bet has landed.
  • Arda are unbeaten in the 2025/26 European qualifying campaign (3 wins and 1 draw).
  • Both clubs have a chance to reach the Conference League group stage for the first time in their history.

Prediction

Both teams come into this fixture in good form, but Raków's style points to open, high-scoring football. The Polish side attack relentlessly, while Arda are also capable of capitalizing on their chances, especially on the counter. Given the recent stats, it's logical to expect plenty of goals. Our bet here is "Over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.60.

