Racing Santander vs Deportivo prediction and betting tips on April 27 2025

On April 27, at "El Sardinero," the 37th round of the Spanish Segunda will feature a clash between "Racing Santander" and "Deportivo." I propose a bet on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Racing Santander"

The team, with a decent, albeit not spectacular, history, has not appeared in La Liga for quite some time. Moreover, in recent years, they've often found themselves in the third division. They last left it in 2022. Initially, they finished only twelfth, but last season they secured the sixth position (and the right to play in the playoffs) but only lost to "Oviedo" on additional criteria, despite equal points.

This season, the club had a brilliant start. However, they only displayed truly powerful football until the end of November. Gradually, they lost their footing, yet they still have chances for direct promotion to La Liga. Especially since they defeated "Huesca" 3-1 in the last round.

"Deportivo"

The club is undoubtedly a legend in Spanish football. However, its former glory has long been overshadowed by a prolonged crisis. Finally, in 2024, something changed when they managed to win their group in the country's third division, thus returning to the Segunda.

Initially, the team from La Coruña needed to secure their position. It was challenging at first, but gradually they picked up momentum. It has long been clear that they have extended their "stay." Still, they are currently in good form - they haven't lost since mid-February. Against "Tenerife" in the last round, they also ended 0-0.

Match Facts

"Racing Santander" won the second of their last five matches

On average, "Racing" scores 1.58 goals and concedes 1.17 goals per match

"Deportivo" has not lost in their last eight head-to-head encounters

H2H

In the last two encounters, both away, "Racing" emerged victorious.

Racing Santander vs Deportivo Prediction

Bookmakers believe that motivation will play a role here, specifically that only the hosts have it left. We agree: they can win the match at home (odds - 1.87).