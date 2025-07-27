RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Racing Santander vs Athletic: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Racing Santander vs Athletic: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Racing Santander vs Athletic Club prediction Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
30 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.82
On July 30th at 19:00 Central European Time, two Spanish sides will face off: Racing Santander takes on Athletic in a friendly encounter. A detailed breakdown of the teams and our match prediction follows below.

Match preview

Racing wrapped up the 2024/25 season with a solid campaign in the Segunda, finishing fifth with impressive attacking stats: 65 goals scored, 51 conceded, and 11 clean sheets. At home, they averaged over 1.5 goals per game, but defensive reliability was often lacking, particularly on set pieces and against dynamic attacking moves.

Under José López, Racing plays an open brand of football—vertical attacks, rapid counterattacks, and plenty of ball movement down the flanks. In recent official matches, the team has looked less consistent: there have been wins and losses, reflecting a season packed with goals but also defensive frailties. In their pre-season friendlies so far, Racing remains unbeaten: three games, three victories, with an aggregate score of 6:1—though none of their opponents have matched Athletic's caliber.

Athletic, a regular in European competitions, are renowned for their positional play and rock-solid defense. In the 2024/25 official season, the Basque side delivered a stable performance, finishing fourth and losing just once in their final five league fixtures.

Ernesto Valverde's side shows a mature style focused on ball control, swift transitions, and organized defending. This match against Racing will be Athletic's fourth pre-season friendly: they suffered defeats to PSV and Alavés but managed a 1-0 win over Ponferradina.

Probable lineups

Racing: Ezquieta, Aldasoro, Cabanzón, Arevalo, Mantilla, Vicente, Gée, Manu, Martín, Salinas, Sangalli

Athletic: Simón, Rincón, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Galarreta, Díaz, I. Williams, N. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last five meetings, Athletic have won three times, with one draw and one victory for Racing
  • Racing have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches
  • Athletic have not drawn in their last nine matches

Prediction

Athletic come into this one in stable form, disciplined and well-structured. Racing bring plenty of energy but are less reliable at the back. Expect the visitors to control proceedings, but there should be chances at both ends—both teams have the firepower to score. My prediction: over 2.5 goals at 1.82 odds.

