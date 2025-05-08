RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Recopa Sudamericana Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group?

Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group?

Racing Racing
Copa Sudamericana 08 may 2025, 18:00 Racing - Huracan
-
- : -
International,
Huracan Huracan
On the night from Thursday to Friday, May 9, a Copa Sudamericana group stage clash awaits as Racing Montevideo takes on Huracán. Kick-off is set for midnight Central European Time. Below you’ll find a match preview, key stats, and our prediction.

Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: facts and head-to-head

  • Racing are winless in their last six matches: three draws and three defeats.
  • Huracán haven’t won in four consecutive games: two draws and two losses.
  • Racing failed to score in four of their last five outings. Huracán have drawn blanks in their last three games.
  • Huracán boast the third-best attack in the tournament with 7 goals scored.
  • Huracán lose to nil in just 10% of their matches, while Racing have failed to score in 38% of theirs.
  • Huracán score in both halves in 35% of their games; Racing manage this in only 10%.
  • In the first group match, Huracán hammered Racing 5-0.

Match preview

Racing Montevideo have had a rough Copa Sudamericana campaign so far. After three rounds, they've yet to pick up a single point. Just one goal scored and nine conceded tells the story. They sit bottom of the group, but mathematically still have a shot at the playoffs. The gap to second is six points with three matches to go, so they need big wins and hope for stumbles from their rivals.

Huracán, on the other hand, top the group and have a strong chance of reaching the knockout stage. The Argentine side beat Corinthians 2-1, crushed Racing Montevideo 5-0, and drew with América de Cali in their opening three games. Their lead over third place is just two points with three matches left, so every game counts. If Huracán want to hold on to the top spot, they’ll need to keep winning.

Probable line-ups

  • Racing Montevideo: Amade — Thorn, Good, Musson, Cotugno — Ferreira, Rodriguez, Cairus, Forest — Ramirez, Tomatis
  • Huracán: Galíndez — Ibañez, Pereira, Sabala, De La Fuente — Gil, Perez, Mazzanti, Ramirez — Cabral, Urzi

Prediction

Both sides have plenty to play for, especially the hosts, who desperately need a win. Expect an open, attacking encounter with chances at both ends. Our bet: over 2 goals at odds of 1.79.

