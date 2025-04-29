Racing Ferrol vs Zaragoza prediction and betting tips on May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2,0 Odds: 1.68 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 4, at "Municipal da Malata," a match of the 33rd round of the Spanish Segunda will take place, where "Racing Ferrol" will play against "Zaragoza." I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Racing Ferrol"

The team hasn't often made it to the Segunda in the last half-century and rarely spent much time there. And since 2010, they've languished for four seasons in the fourth division of Spain over two stretches. The breakthrough came in 2022-2024 - first, they finally got out of the country's third league, then closed the top 10 in the final table of the second.

But now it's already evident: the club is saying goodbye to the Segunda. They look better only than the completely out-of-place "Cartagena" at this level right now. Although "Eldense" managed to win. And on Tuesday, there was a trip to "Almeria."

"Zaragoza"

Historically, the club is incomparably more prestigious than its opponent - they've even won the Cup Winners' Cup. But if we set aside old achievements, it's a mid-table Segunda side, where they've been playing consistently since 2013. Twice they managed to take third place, but it wasn't enough for a direct promotion to La Liga, and all the playoff matches were lost. And the recent seasons have been bringing increasingly weaker results, down to the fifteenth position last spring.

And the popular team's problems continue. It seemed to revive in April, managing to win against "Mirandes" and securing a 2-2 draw with "Eibar." But this was followed by a 2-5 on "Levante's" field. Against "Huesca," there was also only a 1-1 draw.

Match facts

"Racing Ferrol" has lost ten of the last twelve matches

33% of "Racing" matches end with goals from both teams, and the average total goals per match is 2.08

"Zaragoza" has lost one match out of the last four

H2H

December's 1-0 allowed "Zaragoza" to pull ahead. Now they have two wins with only one loss in five head-to-head encounters.

Racing Ferrol vs Zaragoza Prediction

Bookmakers are backing the visitors. But the hosts play without regard for the result - let's bet on "total over 2.0 goals" (odds - 1.68).