Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

The first qualifying round of the Conference League features a showdown between Rabotnichki and Torpedo-BelAZ. The match will take place in Skopje on Thursday, July 17. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. My suggestion is to bet on goals in this game.

Match preview

Rabotnichki is a club with history, regularly representing North Macedonia in European qualifiers, but it has not enjoyed significant success in recent years. The team holds solid mid-table positions in the domestic league but is not considered among the favourites even on the national stage.

At home, the side tends to play boldly and aggressively, relying on rapid wing attacks and set pieces. The squad is fairly young, with an emphasis on local talent. However, the defensive line is far from reliable—especially when dealing with positional attacks from opponents.

This was evident in the first leg against Torpedo, which took place a week ago in Hungary. Rabotnichki struggled defensively and all but lost their chances to progress in the competition.

It seems likely that the team will bow out after the first round of the Conference League and shift focus to preparing for the new Macedonian First League season. There, Rabotnichki will try to build on last year's success and, for the first time in a while, challenge for the gold medals.

Torpedo-BelAZ is a typical mid-table team from the Belarusian championship, having experienced both successful and challenging seasons in recent years. Their European campaigns are sporadic and, as a rule, they rarely progress beyond the second qualifying round.

Nevertheless, the current squad looks competitive compared to the Macedonian side. Torpedo tries to play balanced football, but their away form raises concerns: in the Belarusian league, the team is inconsistent on the road, with the defence making plenty of positional errors.

In recent seasons, Torpedo has regularly fought for top positions, their rapid rise coinciding with the decline of local powerhouse BATE. For two consecutive seasons, the team has finished third in the Premier League.

The first-leg result has all but decided the fate of this tie. Torpedo's 3-0 victory was a crucial step towards the second qualifying round, where Maccabi Haifa awaits.

Match facts

Rabotnichki are winless in seven consecutive matches.

The Macedonian side has failed to score in their last two home games.

Torpedo are on a seven-match winning streak.

The Belarusians have won their last three away games.

At home, Rabotnichki average 0.6 goals per game, while Torpedo score an average of 2 goals per game away from home.

Probable line-ups

Rabotnichki : Vasiliev, Dmitrievski, Velkovski, Velich, Asani, Demiri, Angelov, Almeida, Kadriu, Manoilov, Elezi.

: Vasiliev, Dmitrievski, Velkovski, Velich, Asani, Demiri, Angelov, Almeida, Kadriu, Manoilov, Elezi. Torpedo-BelAZ: Malashitski, Nechaev, Politevich, Premudrov, Melko, Selyava, Butarevich, Orekhov, Kamara, Sedko, Skavysh.

H2H

The first leg ended with a 3-0 win for Torpedo.

Prediction

Both teams have shaky defences and favour attacking football, especially when facing opponents of a similar level. Given the first-leg result and Rabotnichki's home advantage, we can expect an open game where defence takes a back seat. My bet is on both teams to score.