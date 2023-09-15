Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the sixth round of the English Championship on Saturday, September 16, QPR will meet Sunderland. In this match, one of the outsiders in the standings will take on one of the contenders for promotion.

Queens Park Rangers

The home team does not surprise with the results in the new season and is still at the bottom of the standings. In five matches of the national championship, they won two times and lost three times.

Now they have six points and 17th place in the standings. It is interesting that Queens Park Rangers are playing very weakly in attack in the new season, scoring on average exactly one goal per game. At the same time, the defensive play should also alarm the fans - they conceded as many as eight times.

After five rounds, Queens Park Rangers are four points clear of the relegation zone and overall their position looks safe, although the situation may change after the next round.

Sunderland

In the new season, the “Cats” set the goal of breaking into the English Premier League. So far they look weaker than their competitors, although in the last round they destroyed one of the favorites of the season, Southampton.

After five rounds, Sunderland are ninth in the league table with two wins, one draw and two losses. The team has seven points and scored nine goals in five matches, conceding only five times.

Now the “cats” are three points away from the coveted top six, and in the away match they will try to score three points in a game against not the strongest opponent.

Match forecast

The guests are definitely on the rise after the latest results and will play to win this match. I would venture to guess that they will succeed. I'll bet on the visitors to win with a handicap of 0 for 1.6.