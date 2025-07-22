RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
QPR vs Cardiff City prediction Photo: https://x.com/QPR/Author unknownn
QPR QPR
Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 09:00
International
Cardiff City Cardiff City
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 23, 2025, as part of a friendly match and preseason preparations, two well-acquainted teams will square off. English side Queens Park Rangers will face Welsh outfit Cardiff City. Let's take a look at the best bet on team scoring in this clash.

QPR

Queens Park Rangers are a stalwart of the English Championship, having spent years in the second tier. Since their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2014/15 season, they've been unable to reclaim their spot in the top flight.

Last season, QPR finished 15th in the league table, just seven points above the relegation zone. This scenario has repeated itself in recent years—the club consistently ends up in the lower half of the standings, hovering close to danger. In the coming season, QPR will be desperate to break free from this prolonged slump and finally challenge for higher places.

The team has already started its preseason, playing three friendlies. In their opener, QPR thrashed Stevenage 5-0, then suffered a shock 0-6 defeat to Spain’s Castellón, before securing a 2-1 win over Toulouse in their third outing.

QPR know Cardiff City well—the sides met in the Championship last season. One match ended in a goalless draw, while QPR claimed a 2-0 victory in the other encounter.

Cardiff City

Cardiff City endured a disastrous campaign last season. While in 2023/24, the team was still battling for the top half and finished 12th, just 11 points shy of the playoff zone for Premier League promotion, the most recent campaign saw the Welsh side fall well short of their objectives.

Cardiff finished bottom of the Championship, 24th, and were relegated to League One, missing out on safety by just five points. The decisive run came at the end of the season: in their final eight matches, Cardiff failed to win a single game, drawing five and losing three—this winless streak ultimately cost them their place in the Championship.

Now, competing in League One, Cardiff City have set a clear goal—to bounce straight back to the Championship. The team has begun preseason with three friendlies: wins over Cambridge United and Southend, and a draw with Malaysia's Johor.

Probable lineups

  • QPR: Walsh, Akindileni, Escuardinha, Mbengue, Dunn, K. Dembele, Morgan, Smith, Field, Celar, Scher.
  • Cardiff City: Horvath, Ashford, Gille, Kpakio, Lawlor, Niyakuwa, Wintle, Colwill, Fish, Turnbull, Salesh.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • QPR have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 6 of QPR’s last 7 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Cardiff City are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Cardiff City’s last 4 matches have all gone over 2.5 goals.
  • QPR are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-heads.

QPR vs Cardiff City match prediction

These teams know each other well from their Championship battles, and despite Cardiff’s relegation to League One, the Welsh club remains a strong and competitive side. With preseason in full swing, these friendlies are a perfect chance for coaches to experiment with attacking tactics and give their forwards a chance to shine. Both clubs have already shown attacking intent in preseason, so an open game with goals at both ends is expected. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.76 Emma Raducanu Recommended 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva: prediction and betting tips – July 22, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.68 Yulia Putintseva Bet now Melbet
Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1xBet
AC Milan vs Arsenal prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.84 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
PAOK vs Apollon prediction Friendly match 23 july 2025, 11:00 PAOK vs Apollon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 July 2025 PAOK Odds: 1.6 Apollon Bet now Melbet
Homburg vs Hoffenheim prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 12:00 Hoffenheim vs Homburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Homburg Odds: 1.65 Hoffenheim Bet now Mostbet
FCI Levadia vs Iberia 1999 prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 12:30 Levadia vs Iberia 1999. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 FCI Levadia Odds: 1.91 Iberia 1999 Recommended Melbet
Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Silkeborg Odds: 1.7 KA Akureyri Bet now Melbet
Brann vs Salzburg prediction Champions League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Brann vs Salzburg. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 23, 2025 Brann Odds: 1.66 Salzburg Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 13:30 Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.7 Cagliari Recommended Mostbet
Valencia vs Leganes prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:00 Valencia vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.8 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs Inter Club d'Escaldes prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 14:00 Olimpija vs Inter Club d'Escaldes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.75 Inter Club d'Escaldes Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
FC FCSB
-
14:00
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
14:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:48 "He just got scared." Cucurella suggests why Williams turned down Barcelona Lifestyle Today, 09:23 Manchester United newcomer Matheus Cunha announces birth of his second child Football news Today, 09:22 Former Kaizer Chiefs player draws interest from four clubs. What are the options? Olympic Games News Today, 09:19 Qatar aims to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games Lifestyle Today, 08:57 Cole Palmer's alleged ex-girlfriend denies rumors she proposed to him Motorsport News Today, 08:44 Dutch Grand Prix under threat? Torrential rain floods the Zandvoort circuit Football news Today, 08:33 Here we go! Francisco Conceição arrives in Turin to sign contract with Juventus Lifestyle Today, 08:28 “7 memorable photos”: 10 years since the launch of Cristiano Ronaldo's underwear line Football news Today, 08:18 "Glad the club made such an investment". Leão happy that Milan signed Modrić Cricket News Today, 07:54 Pakistan's squad for the match against Bangladesh revealed!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores