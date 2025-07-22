QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 23, 2025, as part of a friendly match and preseason preparations, two well-acquainted teams will square off. English side Queens Park Rangers will face Welsh outfit Cardiff City. Let's take a look at the best bet on team scoring in this clash.

QPR

Queens Park Rangers are a stalwart of the English Championship, having spent years in the second tier. Since their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2014/15 season, they've been unable to reclaim their spot in the top flight.

Last season, QPR finished 15th in the league table, just seven points above the relegation zone. This scenario has repeated itself in recent years—the club consistently ends up in the lower half of the standings, hovering close to danger. In the coming season, QPR will be desperate to break free from this prolonged slump and finally challenge for higher places.

The team has already started its preseason, playing three friendlies. In their opener, QPR thrashed Stevenage 5-0, then suffered a shock 0-6 defeat to Spain’s Castellón, before securing a 2-1 win over Toulouse in their third outing.

QPR know Cardiff City well—the sides met in the Championship last season. One match ended in a goalless draw, while QPR claimed a 2-0 victory in the other encounter.

Cardiff City

Cardiff City endured a disastrous campaign last season. While in 2023/24, the team was still battling for the top half and finished 12th, just 11 points shy of the playoff zone for Premier League promotion, the most recent campaign saw the Welsh side fall well short of their objectives.

Cardiff finished bottom of the Championship, 24th, and were relegated to League One, missing out on safety by just five points. The decisive run came at the end of the season: in their final eight matches, Cardiff failed to win a single game, drawing five and losing three—this winless streak ultimately cost them their place in the Championship.

Now, competing in League One, Cardiff City have set a clear goal—to bounce straight back to the Championship. The team has begun preseason with three friendlies: wins over Cambridge United and Southend, and a draw with Malaysia's Johor.

Probable lineups

QPR: Walsh, Akindileni, Escuardinha, Mbengue, Dunn, K. Dembele, Morgan, Smith, Field, Celar, Scher.

Walsh, Akindileni, Escuardinha, Mbengue, Dunn, K. Dembele, Morgan, Smith, Field, Celar, Scher. Cardiff City: Horvath, Ashford, Gille, Kpakio, Lawlor, Niyakuwa, Wintle, Colwill, Fish, Turnbull, Salesh.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

QPR have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

6 of QPR’s last 7 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Cardiff City are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Cardiff City’s last 4 matches have all gone over 2.5 goals.

QPR are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-heads.

QPR vs Cardiff City match prediction

These teams know each other well from their Championship battles, and despite Cardiff’s relegation to League One, the Welsh club remains a strong and competitive side. With preseason in full swing, these friendlies are a perfect chance for coaches to experiment with attacking tactics and give their forwards a chance to shine. Both clubs have already shown attacking intent in preseason, so an open game with goals at both ends is expected. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.62.