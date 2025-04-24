QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Win Burnley Odds: 1.96 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On April 26, 2025, at Loftus Road Stadium in London, the 45th round of the Championship will feature a clash between QPR and Burnley. Can Burnley challenge Leeds for the championship title?

Preview

Burnley is having an outstanding season in the Championship — one of the most competitive and intense leagues in modern football. The team is showing incredible stability and discipline, especially in defense, having already set numerous records.

This is all thanks to the remarkable work of Scott Parker, who has fundamentally changed Burnley's approach to the game from his first days in charge. It's no surprise that he is admired by both fans and Premier League representatives, who are already showing active interest in Parker as a potential candidate for managerial positions.

Burnley has already secured promotion to the Premier League, and the only task remaining for the rest of the season is to win the Championship title — to surpass Leeds and claim the championship. Both teams have the same number of points, but Leeds significantly outperforms Burnley in goal difference.

QPR is finishing the season without any tournament intrigue — the team has comfortably secured itself from relegation but also has no chance of fighting for the playoffs. In such conditions, motivation is not at its highest, which is reflected in the results. This is especially noticeable in home matches: the "Hoops" have not won at their stadium for five consecutive games, showing unconvincing performances in front of their fans.

Probable lineups

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Fox, Ashby, Edwards, Colback, Yang Min-hyuk, Andersen, Hawthorp Madsen, Kolli.

Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Fox, Ashby, Edwards, Colback, Yang Min-hyuk, Andersen, Hawthorp Madsen, Kolli. Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Lucas Pires, Brownhill, Cullen, Edwards, Mejbri, Anthony, Flemming

Match facts and H2H

QPR has kept a clean sheet in only one of their last five home matches.

The bet "both teams to score" has come through in four of QPR's last matches.

Burnley has won four of their last five away games, showing confidence and efficiency away from home.

The first-round match between these teams, held at "Turf Moor," ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction

Burnley is fighting for the title and cannot afford to slip up. Against an unmotivated QPR and considering the current form, Scott Parker's side looks like favorites. We believe that a victory for the visitors is a justified decision. Bet: Burnley to win at 1.96.