RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025

QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction Photo: https://x.com/QPRFCBR
Queens Park Rangers Queens Park Rangers
EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 Queens Park Rangers - Burnley
-
- : -
England, London, Loftus Road
Burnley Burnley
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Burnley
Odds: 1.96
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On April 26, 2025, at Loftus Road Stadium in London, the 45th round of the Championship will feature a clash between QPR and Burnley. Can Burnley challenge Leeds for the championship title?

Preview

Burnley is having an outstanding season in the Championship — one of the most competitive and intense leagues in modern football. The team is showing incredible stability and discipline, especially in defense, having already set numerous records.

This is all thanks to the remarkable work of Scott Parker, who has fundamentally changed Burnley's approach to the game from his first days in charge. It's no surprise that he is admired by both fans and Premier League representatives, who are already showing active interest in Parker as a potential candidate for managerial positions.

Burnley has already secured promotion to the Premier League, and the only task remaining for the rest of the season is to win the Championship title — to surpass Leeds and claim the championship. Both teams have the same number of points, but Leeds significantly outperforms Burnley in goal difference.

QPR is finishing the season without any tournament intrigue — the team has comfortably secured itself from relegation but also has no chance of fighting for the playoffs. In such conditions, motivation is not at its highest, which is reflected in the results. This is especially noticeable in home matches: the "Hoops" have not won at their stadium for five consecutive games, showing unconvincing performances in front of their fans.

Probable lineups

  • QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Fox, Ashby, Edwards, Colback, Yang Min-hyuk, Andersen, Hawthorp Madsen, Kolli.
  • Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Lucas Pires, Brownhill, Cullen, Edwards, Mejbri, Anthony, Flemming

Match facts and H2H

  • QPR has kept a clean sheet in only one of their last five home matches.
  • The bet "both teams to score" has come through in four of QPR's last matches.
  • Burnley has won four of their last five away games, showing confidence and efficiency away from home.
  • The first-round match between these teams, held at "Turf Moor," ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction

Burnley is fighting for the title and cannot afford to slip up. Against an unmotivated QPR and considering the current form, Scott Parker's side looks like favorites. We believe that a victory for the visitors is a justified decision. Bet: Burnley to win at 1.96.

Prediction on game Win Burnley
Odds: 1.96
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.59 Wellington Phoenix Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Recommended 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Bet now 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Recommended 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.82 Portsmouth Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores