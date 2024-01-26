RU RU NG NG KE KE
QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Championship England 28 jan 2024, 08:30 Queens Park Rangers - Huddersfield
-
- : -
England, London, Loftus Road
Huddersfield Huddersfield
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Odds: 1.61

In the 29th round of the Championship, Queens Park Rangers will host Huddersfield at home. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

QPR

Queens Park Rangers finds themselves in the relegation zone of the Championship, currently occupying the 22nd position. Out of 28 league matches, the London side has only secured 6 victories, accumulating a total of 24 points. In the previous round, QPR defeated Millwall at their home stadium, breaking an eight-match winless streak under the management of Marti Sifuentes.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield is positioned just above Queens Park Rangers in the league table, with only three points separating the two teams. In the last 10 Championship matches, Huddersfield has managed to secure just one victory. In the previous round, the "Terriers" played to a 1:1 draw against Blackburn.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • QPR has won only 1 out of the last 12 matches against Huddersfield
  • In the 12th round of the current season, Huddersfield secured a 2:1 victory
  • Throughout history, only 5 players have played for both clubs

Match Prediction for QPR vs. Huddersfield

This is anticipated to be a classic "six-pointer" match where the stakes are exceptionally high. It is unlikely that the teams will take significant risks, so we predict that there will be fewer than 3 goals in the match.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.61

Sport Predictions
