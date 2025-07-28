Qarabag vs Shelbourne: Does Shelbourne have a chance for an incredible comeback?

Prediction on game Qarabag FK Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, Qarabag will face Shelbourne. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, at 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Qarabag vs Shelbourne: Match preview

Qarabag claimed a thoroughly convincing victory in the first leg. The Azerbaijani side opened the scoring as early as the 13th minute, but it was the closing stages that proved decisive. Qarabag struck twice more in the 81st and 85th minutes, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 win without conceding.

This was Qarabag’s first outing in Champions League qualifying this season. Prior to that, they played four friendlies, losing three and winning one. Now they host Shelbourne for the return leg, and barring a miracle, are expected to progress to the next round, where they'll face the winner of Shkendija/Steaua. Qarabag’s domestic league campaign kicks off on August 15.

Shelbourne from Ireland are already deep into their league season, but their results have been underwhelming. The team sits fifth with 35 points from 25 matches, trailing the leaders by 14 points, making a title defense highly unlikely. Nevertheless, Shelbourne did get through the first round of Champions League qualification, and that experience could be valuable for their future European campaigns.

Match facts and head-to-head

The first meeting between these teams ended in a resounding 3-0 win for Qarabag.

Qarabag have won just one of their last three matches, losing the other two.

Shelbourne have lost just one of their last seven fixtures.

This will be only the second ever head-to-head between these clubs.

Probable line-ups

Qarabag: Buntic; Bayramov, Mustafazade, Silva, Bolt; Bikaio, Addai, Borges; Andrade, Akhundzada, Zoubir

Shelbourne: Kearns; Wilson, Levidge, Barrett, Coyle, Keffrey; Koot, McEnroe, Lanny; Odubeko, Wood

Prediction

Qarabag dominated the first leg and already have one foot in the next round. On home turf, they remain strong favorites and, in my opinion, should win again. My bet: Qarabag individual total over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.7.